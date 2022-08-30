Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel Maven
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center reopens Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a month of renovations, a Town of Tonawanda fitness center is reopening. The city is reopening the Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center (AFC) off Sheridan Drive and Delaware Road on Tuesday. It will have updated features in the workout room and a gender--neutral bathroom. The...
20th National Buffalo Wing Festival underway this weekend
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's one of those festivals in Buffalo celebrating one of our region's tastiest delicacies. "We love wings," Christy Falter said. "I've always loved wings since I was a kid," Stefan Correa added. And if anyone knows about wings, it's these two. They both have been...
Kitchen fire leads to concerns in North Buffalo apartment building
Authorities say careless cooking may be the cause of an apartment fire in Buffalo. They say the fire started in the kitchen of a unit in the apartment building on Crestwood Avenue Saturday morning.
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread waterfront wealth
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread the waterfront wealth and revitalize northern parks
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
buffalorising.com
Radah Baked Goods relocates to Amherst Street
The West Side Bazaar has done its job again. As a business incubator, The Bazaar offers fledgling entrepreneurs the opportunity to get up and running, without incurring the expenses that are typically associated with stand-alone storefronts. While many of the businesses at The Bazaar are content with operating in a shared environment for an extended period of time, upon occasion an entrepreneur will relocate to a brick and mortar location – once the owner has a firm handle on the operational aspects of the business, including retaining a solid customer base.
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Next step taken in hoped restoration of Buffalo Central Terminal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation has taken its latest step in trying to get the near century-old landmark restored and redeveloped. It involved letting those who have the interest and the means to take on such a job come inside and take a look for themselves.
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Dave’s Christmas Store Permanently Closing on Transit Road
Well, it is the end of an era. The Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland on Transit Road is closing. There were 2 locations in the area: the original location on Union Road, which has since closed, and the newer location on French Road at Transit. Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland is having...
Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Buffalo Black Business Month concludes with grand opening of Ignite Labs
August marks National Black Business Month. This year's celebration in Buffalo concluded Wednesday with the grand opening of a new BIPOC co-working space, Ignite Labs.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Progress towards demolition continues for Great Northern grain elevator
While the historic Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward” continues to stand with a gaping hole in its North wall, preparations for demolition are ongoing at the hand of the building’s owner, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).
“Dining in the Dark” returns September 15
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year Visually Impaired Advancement hosts a one-of-a-kind event that supports their services called “Dining in the Dark.” Ray Zylinski, VIA’s vision education specialist joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the event. View the full segment above.
City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
Buffalo project attempts to upgrade school zone safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools reopening in the City of Buffalo next Tuesday city leaders are pressing their contractor to complete a school zone safety project for every school in the city. This comes in the wake of that major problem for the City Hall attempt to enforce speed...
Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Buffalo.
