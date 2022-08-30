ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
LOCKPORT, NY
buffalorising.com

Radah Baked Goods relocates to Amherst Street

The West Side Bazaar has done its job again. As a business incubator, The Bazaar offers fledgling entrepreneurs the opportunity to get up and running, without incurring the expenses that are typically associated with stand-alone storefronts. While many of the businesses at The Bazaar are content with operating in a shared environment for an extended period of time, upon occasion an entrepreneur will relocate to a brick and mortar location – once the owner has a firm handle on the operational aspects of the business, including retaining a solid customer base.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York

A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Dining in the Dark” returns September 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year Visually Impaired Advancement hosts a one-of-a-kind event that supports their services called “Dining in the Dark.” Ray Zylinski, VIA’s vision education specialist joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the event. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
