Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Texas launches new poll watcher training program ahead of Nov. 8 election
AUSTIN -- The State of Texas is launching a new poll watcher training program ahead of the November 8 general election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announcing today the new program enhances the previous one by including a quiz after each poll watcher lesson. The quiz covers Texas Election Code material related to the appointment, duties and conduct of poll watchers. The training program requires each quiz question be answered 100% correctly before moving on to the next lesson.
news4sanantonio.com
Chicago Mayor's office calls Gov. Abbott's migrant busing strategy 'racist'
Abbott late Wednesday announced Chicago would be a new destination for migrants bused from Texas in his strategy to draw attention to the influx of people at the southern border. Chicago leadership welcomed the migrants “with dignity and respect.”. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the...
news4sanantonio.com
The Uvalde County Juvenile Department receives over $295,000 in grants
UVALDE, Texas - A grant of more than $225,000 is heading to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Juvenile Department announced Thursday. The state is awarding a $295,000 grant for a program to provide mental health care and family resources for at-risk youth. "The...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
news4sanantonio.com
Give to Live Blood Drive
It's the 16th year of the Give to Live Blood Drive, where a simple blood donation can help make a huge difference. Melodie Vise who has been greatly helped by generous donations, is joining us to share more on her story. Take a look to learn more!. Schedule your appointment...
Comments / 0