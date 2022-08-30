Read full article on original website
Related
Broome to Study Local EMS Needs
Broome County is launching a study to identify and address the challenges facing Emergency Services agencies in the area. Many working in Emergency Medical Services have complained about low pay and long hours while dealing with a large number of calls for assistance. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D-Port Dickinson),...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Binghamton Gas Prices are Higher Than The New York State and National Average
So I keep hearing that gas prices are finally below the four-dollar mark. Well, that's good news, even if it's still way too high for what we should be paying. But, when I pull up to my go-to gas station, I'm still paying about $4.20 for regular unleaded gasoline. So what's up with that?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. Opens Applications for Pot Pardons
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is starting the process to pardon residents with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions. The Democrat announced the opening of the application process Thursday, September 1, under the month-long PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The initiative is a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent...
No, New Yorkers Don’t Need To Show ID To Buy Whipped Cream
When I first heard about persons under 21 not permitted to purchase whipped cream, in New York State, I thought it was some sort of a prank. Apparently, it was not, but it was misinterpreted by many. The reason for the bill was to prevent those under 21 from buying...
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?
Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits
Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prison Time for Johnson City Felony Cases
A Johnson City man is sentenced on a weapon charge and a Binghamton man pleads guilty to stolen property possession in separate arrests in the Village. A Johnson City man has learned he will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon earlier this year.
This Is The Top Misspelled Word Search In New York State
Yahoo! Sports recently reported on a Google Trends tweet of a graphic containing the most misspelled word for each state in the country. Well, I can think of so many more, just looking at how people write things on social media. I'm not perfect when it comes to correct spelling,...
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States
In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
California Man Accused of Dealing Drugs at New York State Fair
You don’t know what you might find for sale at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and not all of it is legal. Among the livestock, concerts, thrill rides, cotton candy, spiedies and Gianelli Sausage booths, New York State Police say they have, unfortunately, been looking for people looking to sell illegal drugs at the exposition in Geddes.
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?
According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier
Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
No, New York’s New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights
New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
Owego Woman Charged with Evidence Tampering & Drug Possession
An Owego woman is facing a felony charge following a traffic stop in Tioga County. Owego Police say they pulled 32-year-old Karla Craft over last week for failing to stop at a red light and ended up charging her with several counts before turning her over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0