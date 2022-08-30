ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome to Study Local EMS Needs

Broome County is launching a study to identify and address the challenges facing Emergency Services agencies in the area. Many working in Emergency Medical Services have complained about low pay and long hours while dealing with a large number of calls for assistance. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D-Port Dickinson),...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Broome County, NY
Traffic
County
Broome County, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Broome County, NY
Education
Broome County, NY
Government
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pa. Opens Applications for Pot Pardons

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is starting the process to pardon residents with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions. The Democrat announced the opening of the application process Thursday, September 1, under the month-long PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The initiative is a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?

Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
EDUCATION
The Whale 99.1 FM

Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits

Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Prison Time for Johnson City Felony Cases

A Johnson City man is sentenced on a weapon charge and a Binghamton man pleads guilty to stolen property possession in separate arrests in the Village. A Johnson City man has learned he will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon earlier this year.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

California Man Accused of Dealing Drugs at New York State Fair

You don’t know what you might find for sale at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and not all of it is legal. Among the livestock, concerts, thrill rides, cotton candy, spiedies and Gianelli Sausage booths, New York State Police say they have, unfortunately, been looking for people looking to sell illegal drugs at the exposition in Geddes.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?

According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
ALBANY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier

Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
ANIMALS
The Whale 99.1 FM

'The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

No, New York's New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights

New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

