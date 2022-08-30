In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation

Image via iStock.

Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.

Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the schools from most to least expensive.

University of Pittsburgh ranked highest at No. 45.

The school is at No. 30 on Niche’s list, but its price tag of $22,346 pushed it lower down the list. The university has an acceptance rate of 64 percent and an SAT range of 1250 to 1420.

The school often awards Pell Grants to incoming undergraduates who show great financial need. It also implemented a revolutionary Pell Grant matching program in 2019 to help students who may need additional assistance.

Penn State ranked No. 49 with a net price of $26,151.

The school is at No. 20 on Niche’s list. It has an acceptance rate of 56 percent and an SAT range of 1160 to 1360.

Penn State comprises several campuses throughout Pa., including Penn State Abington and Penn State Brandywine.