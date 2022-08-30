ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFecs_0hbGrAg400
Image via iStock.

Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.

Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the schools from most to least expensive.

University of Pittsburgh ranked highest at No. 45.

The school is at No. 30 on Niche’s list, but its price tag of $22,346 pushed it lower down the list. The university has an acceptance rate of 64 percent and an SAT range of 1250 to 1420.

The school often awards Pell Grants to incoming undergraduates who show great financial need. It also implemented a revolutionary Pell Grant matching program in 2019 to help students who may need additional assistance.

Penn State ranked No. 49 with a net price of $26,151.

The school is at No. 20 on Niche’s list. It has an acceptance rate of 56 percent and an SAT range of 1160 to 1360.

Penn State comprises several campuses throughout Pa., including Penn State Abington and Penn State Brandywine.

Read more about the best public colleges in the country in Stacker.

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability

Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires

Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to One of Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Top Workplaces in Large Companies Category

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized one Chester County company as one of Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Large Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Universities#University Of Pittsburgh#Sat#College#Universities Rise#Niche
Penn

Disconnected: IUP discontinues cable service for dorms

The bottom of a July 1st email from IUP housing notified students that they have decided to no longer offer cable TV in residence hall dorms. “With so many students using streaming services, few students are using our cable service. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening our in-hall wireless. We will continue to add wireless access points to provide the fullest coverage possible to meet student demand,” the email said.
INDIANA, PA
PublicSource

Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New super PAC targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates sets sights on Mastriano as first target

A new super political-action committee looking to defeat anti-LGBTQ candidates nationwide is making Republican Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano its first target. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, the board chairperson of Agenda PAC, pointed to Mastriano’s record opposing gay rights, such as same-sex marriage; transgender rights and abortion. “When...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

U.S. Secret Service Announces “No Drone Zone” Restricted Areas

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — Due to protective operations in Pittsburgh, PA, the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has established a drone flight restriction on September 5, 2022. It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state, and local partners to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Most #Instagramable Places in Washington County

Let’s face it: we’re all guilty of looking for the perfect places to take a #selfie when we are exploring unfamiliar areas and even finding new spots in the towns we were born and raised in. With that being said, we know how big of a challenge it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy