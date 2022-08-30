ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Summer Reading Winner

Saw a blue streak in the sunset tonight? Here’s what …. Amid deadly week, group seeks funding for domestic …. Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness. “Breaking Bread” event coming to Grand Rapids. Meijer looks for diverse-owned business partners. GRFD Cadet program aims...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 090422

Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. (Sept. 4, 2022)
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on ABC: Michigan football, WNBA playoffs and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re inching closer and closer to Labor Day weekend, and you can’t wait to get outdoors in the sunshine, attend local events across West Michigan, or spend the holiday relaxing! Whether you’ve established your weekend itinerary or need some plans, here’s something else to add: watching sporting events on ABC 4. From Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 4, sports fans can catch college football games like the Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines, recaps of matchups and the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

