Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
WOOD
GRFD Cadet program aims to increase homegrown talent
Applications for the inaugural Grand Rapids Fire Department Cadet program are due Sept. 7. (Sept. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Jordan Carson celebrates National College Colors Day with fun Central Michigan University memories
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a busy time of year! We’ve recently kicked off another back-to-school season, September has arrived, and we’re entering into a long weekend to observe Labor Day! There is much to celebrate and to ramp up the excitement, we’re celebrating not one but two additional holidays.
WOOD
Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
WOOD
Funding requested to create domestic violence court
A group has applied for $10 million to create a domestic violence court in Kent County. (Sept. 2, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Summer Reading Winner
Saw a blue streak in the sunset tonight? Here’s what …. Amid deadly week, group seeks funding for domestic …. Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness. “Breaking Bread” event coming to Grand Rapids. Meijer looks for diverse-owned business partners. GRFD Cadet program aims...
WOOD
Battle Creek pausing to make ‘right choice’ on diversity officer
The City of Battle Creek has paused its hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. (Sept. 1, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
WOOD
Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 090422
Partly to mostly cloudy skies across West Michigan to start off the day. A few spotty showers remain possible in the late morning mainly in areas south from Benton Harbor to Lansing. (Sept. 4, 2022)
WOOD
GRPD officer acquitted of careless discharge
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he says he tripped and fired a shot while running toward a man last year. (Sept. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from taking the stand. (Sept. 1, 2022)
WOOD
"Breaking Bread" event coming to Grand Rapids
An upcoming event in Grand Rapids is all about providing some gourmet food for a good cause. (Sept. 2, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year. (Sept. 2, 2022)
WOOD
Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer stadium
Grand Action 2.0, a group that works on development projects in Grand Rapids, is mulling options to build a soccer stadium near downtown, MiBiz reports. (Sept. 1, 2022)
Man dies in hospital following Kzoo shooting
A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
WOOD
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on ABC: Michigan football, WNBA playoffs and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re inching closer and closer to Labor Day weekend, and you can’t wait to get outdoors in the sunshine, attend local events across West Michigan, or spend the holiday relaxing! Whether you’ve established your weekend itinerary or need some plans, here’s something else to add: watching sporting events on ABC 4. From Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 4, sports fans can catch college football games like the Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines, recaps of matchups and the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
WOOD
Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing middle’
A development in Grand Haven is building new homes with the goal of making housing more affordable for working families. (Sept. 1, 2022)
Comments / 0