California State

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
ARIZONA STATE
Crypto ATMs are popping up throughout California

(KTLA) – When you think of buying or selling cryptocurrency, maybe you think of high-tech trading floors. Maybe you think of state-of-the-art apps. What you probably don’t think of is an ATM in a gas-station convenience store or payday-loan shop. Increasingly, however, that’s how many working-class people are...
CALIFORNIA STATE

