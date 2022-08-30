ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't panic, but Outlook for Web is moving a whole lot of stuff around

By Mike Moore
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your Outlook email is looking slightly different at the moment, don't panic - it's all part of a new update from Microsoft.

The company has made a number of layout changes to its email service as it looks to make the web version of Outlook more similar to its other iterations.

This has meant that a number of rather important options have now moved around a little - but they're all still there, we promise.

Outlook changes

In a post on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the company has alerted users that Outlook on the web will "update the location of some of the compose options for a message" soon.

The changes include the "Send", "Discard", and formatting options. The post doesn't mention exactly where the options are moving too, but it should be very similar to the existing layout on the desktop version of Outlook, as Microsoft says that the change, "brings the experience in web closer to the classic and new Outlook for Windows."

The change is affecting users already, with the update post saying that it should come into force across September 2022.

The update is the latest change from Outlook as Microsoft looks to keep the program useful and intuitive for users everywhere.

The company has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of Outlook to personal account holders recently.

Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.

Crucially, the app brings with it the ability to manage Gmail, Yahoo and other inbox feeds inside Outlook, a boon for anyone that runs multiple email accounts across different service providers.

The company also recently unveiled a stripped-down version of Outlook that it says can run smoothly on even the most basic of Android smartphones. Available now, Outlook Lite offers all the key ingredients of the popular platform, but without the drain on battery life and system resources for those with low-end phones.

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

