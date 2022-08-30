ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

17th century Scottish castle goes on sale for more than half a million

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNE1Y_0hbGqggz00

An A-listed 17th century castle in Dundee with turrets and leaded glass windows has gone on the market with offers for more than £625,000.

Powrie Castle, located to the north of the city, has had extensive renovation work done on it by its current owners over the last three decades.

In keeping with its history, parts of the building’s medieval and renaissance features have been preserved.

The castle sale is being managed by Thorntons Property, which has advertised the site as suitable for a family home, a holiday home or an investment.

At the heart of the historic building lies a 325 sq ft drawing room with a high vaulted ceiling, and a dining room with flagstone flooring, an inglenook fireplace and an oak-beamed ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roa4t_0hbGqggz00
The castle has been under extensive renovation works, but some of its Mediaeval and Renaissance features have been preserved (Thorntons/PA)

The property used to have its own bakery which has now been converted into a dining kitchen, complete with a stone vaulted ceiling, bread oven and Aga range cooker.

The home has three double-sized bedrooms, including “the grand Laird and Lady’s bedroom”, which incorporates an open fireplace and a barrel-vaulted ceiling, plus an en-suite shower room.

From this room can be accessed the “Tower Room”, which is currently a study and has previously been used as an art room.

The castle includes a monument in its grounds, The Keep, which dates back to the 16th century.

But the origins of the grounds themselves can be traced about 850 years back, to 1172, when King William the Lion gifted the land to Robert Ogilvie, the Earl of Angus.

Since then, the stewardship of the property has been dominated by two families: the Ogilvies and the Fotheringhams.

Owning the castle for around 600 years between them, the families were actively involved in the politics and conflicts of the late Middle Ages, Renaissance and the Age of Discovery.

Letters show their correspondence with royal figures including Mary Queen of Scots.

Property manager David Fletcher said: “Powrie Castle is a rare opportunity to own a beautifully renovated castle, with links to some of Scotland’s noted royal figures and significant historic events.

“Despite its grand connections, it is a remarkably comfortable and enchanting home that offers great flexibility.

“The Tower and Turret rooms could be converted into two further bedrooms, which would be especially suitable for children, and its large formal dining and drawing rooms are the perfect spaces for entertaining.

“Just three miles to Dundee, which has excellent road, rail and air links, and close to world-classing golfing at St Andrews and Carnoustie, Powrie Castle is sure to attract interest from a wide range of buyers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#17th Century#16th Century#Business Industry#Linus Business#Scottish#Thorntons Property
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London. Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road. Officers became aware of two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two guns used in shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police say

Two guns were used in the shooting which killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, police have said. Merseyside Police also released CCTV footage of the gunman running from the scene as they appealed once again for people with information to come forward. Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen warned those who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said. Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy