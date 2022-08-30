GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Summer literacy is alive and well, as over 65,000 kids participated in the summer reading club at their local library throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan. Many libraries saw an increase in summer reading, so much so that reading numbers were up by 50 to 65 percent in some libraries. Speaking of an increase in reading, children at Loutit District Library in Grand Haven read 1.9 million minutes this summer. Many Libraries participated in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club that gave children the opportunity to win great prizes from the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo, and Meijer.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO