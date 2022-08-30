Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood
Maplewood, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
fox9.com
Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
fox9.com
Quadruple shooting outside Mpls liquor store leaves victims seriously injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a popular liquor store in North Minneapolis left four wounded and police still searching for a suspect Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at 7:06 p.m. officers from the fourth precinct responded to the report of a shooting outside of a business.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Wisconsin Judge rules Nicolae Miu will stand trial
HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on the Apple River in Wisconsin will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday in a preliminary hearing. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found there...
fox9.com
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
fox9.com
Minneapolis park board cuts power to two houseboats off Nicollet Island
There are two houseboats moored off Nicollet Island, and they were warned that they had to leave by Thursday or enforcement action would be taken. However, in an interview with FOX 9, one of the owners said the houseboat is his home and he’d like to stay.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
fox9.com
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
fox9.com
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday. The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
