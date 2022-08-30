ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Fire guts three-plex home in Maplewood

Maplewood, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire tore through a three-plex residence in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, leaving all three units uninhabitable. Firefighters with the Maplewood Fire Department rushed to the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive at 3:08 p.m. and arrived to find the living room area of the primary unit engulfed in flames, Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor told FOX 9.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

