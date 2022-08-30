Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice
Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?
You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
That’s Not “STEAMBOAT” On Wyoming’s License Plate
HERESY! How dare I claim that the horse on Wyoming's license plate is NOT the famous Steamboat?. Steamboat is Wyoming's most famous bucking horse. Few could ride him and those who did were impressed at how powerful that horse was and how hard he made it on the rider. But...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Gear up for gameday: Tulsa
LARAMIE -- Title hopes, dashed. John Mosley rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown as lowly Tulsa rolled to a 35-0 beatdown of the Cowboys in the 1998 regular-season finale inside Skelly Field. Up to that point, Wyoming's only two losses of the season came between the hedges at No. 12 Georgia (16-9) and at home against 23rd-ranked Air Force.
UW Travels to Phoenix for the GCU Classic this Weekend
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls travel away from Laramie for the first time in 2022 as they travel to Phoenix for the GCU Classic, hosted by Grand Canyon. UW faces Santa Clara to open the tournament at 5:30 p.m., MT Friday, September 2 before playing a pair of contests Sept. 3 against Idaho at 11 a.m., and closing at host-Grand Canyon at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin
The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
Golden Hurricane will blow into Laramie Saturday
LARAMIE -- This Saturday’s game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will match up teams from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference teams. The last time Wyoming played an American Athletic Conference (AAC) team was back in 2019 at Tulsa. Wyoming has played four current members...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Soccer seeks breakthrough win as home stand continues with NDSU, UTEP
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team hasn’t gotten off to the start it desired this season. The Cowgirls sit at 0-2-2 through the first two weeks, still in search of that breakthrough victory. UW is in hopes that the jubilation associated with winning will occur this week...
Wyoming hoops announces 2022-23 Mountain West slate
LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference and the Cowboy basketball program announced the 2022-23 conference schedule on Wednesday. The 18-game slate features the Pokes opening the home portion of the schedule with four-games on Saturday. The Cowboys open conference play against Fresno State on Dec. 28. Wyoming will then return...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
997
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0