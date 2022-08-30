ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice

Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?

You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gear up for gameday: Tulsa

LARAMIE -- Title hopes, dashed. John Mosley rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown as lowly Tulsa rolled to a 35-0 beatdown of the Cowboys in the 1998 regular-season finale inside Skelly Field. Up to that point, Wyoming's only two losses of the season came between the hedges at No. 12 Georgia (16-9) and at home against 23rd-ranked Air Force.
TULSA, OK
KOWB AM 1290

UW Travels to Phoenix for the GCU Classic this Weekend

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls travel away from Laramie for the first time in 2022 as they travel to Phoenix for the GCU Classic, hosted by Grand Canyon. UW faces Santa Clara to open the tournament at 5:30 p.m., MT Friday, September 2 before playing a pair of contests Sept. 3 against Idaho at 11 a.m., and closing at host-Grand Canyon at 8 p.m. Saturday.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin

The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
TULSA, OK
KOWB AM 1290

Golden Hurricane will blow into Laramie Saturday

LARAMIE -- This Saturday’s game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will match up teams from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference teams. The last time Wyoming played an American Athletic Conference (AAC) team was back in 2019 at Tulsa. Wyoming has played four current members...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne

I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming hoops announces 2022-23 Mountain West slate

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference and the Cowboy basketball program announced the 2022-23 conference schedule on Wednesday. The 18-game slate features the Pokes opening the home portion of the schedule with four-games on Saturday. The Cowboys open conference play against Fresno State on Dec. 28. Wyoming will then return...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

