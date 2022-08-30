Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Barlow has big shoes to fill in Mt. Hood Conference title defense
Barlow won the Mt. Hood Conference in 2021, just half a game ahead of Central Catholic. The Bruins lost a lot of seniors in the spring, but are adding a familiar face to Oregon basketball fans. Can Barlow repeat as champions? Will Central Catholic overtake the Bruins? Or will another...
Oregon State has a defense it can lean on, as Beavers show in a 34-17 win over Boise State
Plenty to like. Plenty to fix. In a few words, that sums up Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State, the Beavers’ first season-opening win since 2015.
Ken Goe: Oregon State looks primed for another step forward this season after beating Boise State in opener
While the Pac-12 was distracted by disheartening losses elsewhere, Oregon State beat the stuffing out of Boise State on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Beavers took the ball away five times and rolled up 470 yards total offense to open the season with a decisive 34-17 victory. OSU...
Oregon State handles Boise State 34-17, wins an opener for 1st time since 2015: Game at a glance
OSU (1-0) won a season opener for the first time since 2015 as Nolan threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The Beavers retooled defense under first-year coordinator Trent Bray was spectacular for a large portion of the game. OSU blanked the Broncos during the first half and had five takeaways.
What’s facing Oregon State in Boise State? Q&A with Broncos’ beat writer Ron Counts
The Oregon State Beavers open the 2022 season against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. It’s a difficult opener, as the Broncos sit just outside the top 25 in preseason polls. Here’s a deeper look at Boise State, thanks to Idaho Statesman reporter Ron Counts, who...
Team Penske sweeps Grand Prix of Portland qualifying in tight IndyCar title race
Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that...
West Albany opens 2022 season, league play with dominant showing against Corvallis
Both Corvallis and West Albany entered Friday night’s football game with team’s full of first-time varsity players, but by the final buzzer it was clear that the Bulldogs were more prepared for the season opener. The Spartans spent the majority of the game playing catchup with West Albany...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Boise State Broncos: 5 things to watch
Oregon State opens its 2022 football season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Boise State. Here are five things to watch regarding the Beavers:. Nolan heads into his second year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback with a checklist of improvements. Atop the list is the ability to consistently connect on intermediate to deep passes. For the Beaver offense to take another step, it needs to have an explosive aspect. As the 2021 season developed, opposing defenses were able to creep closer to the lineup of scrimmage, knowing OSU had trouble beating them deep. Look for Nolan to take a few shots early against Boise State to see if he’s evolved in that aspect.
As Oregon students head back to school, extent of pandemic learning loss remains unclear
Sometime last year, Haley Floyd realized her third-grade daughter was still struggling to read sight words like “friends” that a teacher had expected her to master in first grade. As her daughter heads into fourth grade in the David Douglas School District this week, Floyd is worried she’s...
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 34-17 victory against Boise State Broncos: Live updates recap
Oregon State won its first football season opener since 2015, building a big lead against Boise State and then holding off the Broncos’ rally to win 34-17 on Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. For the Beavers, the season-opening win represents another step in improvement under fifth-year coach...
Portland weather Sunday sees temperatures in the 80s
Portland area weather continues to be relatively mild, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s through the week as children in the Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, David Douglas and other districts start school for the 2022-23 year. Sunday’s temperature will reach a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
What Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Dan Jackson said after Georgia defeated Oregon
No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and safeties Chris Smith and Dan Jackson recapped the Bulldogs’ loss. Below is the transcript from Georgia’s postgame press conference. Q. Stetson, obviously that was a...
Which community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia blew out Oregon
No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kirby Smart recapped the the Bulldogs’ season-opening win. Below is the transcript from Smart’s postgame press conference. KIRBY SMART: I’d open by saying that Gary Stokan and the people in...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Portland weather forecast for Labor Day weekend Saturday has clouds clearing midmorning
A cloudy start to the three-day holiday weekend will start to gradually clear midmorning Saturday for a high of 78, the Weather Service forecast said. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with an expected high temperature of 84. Monday is expected to reach a high of near 79 degrees.
This Woodburn counseling center provides fully bilingual, bicultural therapy
Edgar Hernenio Garcia says that beginning counseling at OYEN Emotional Wellness Center helped save his life. Garcia, who lives in Portland, only speaks Spanish, and the language and cultural barriers he faced when moving from Guatemala to Oregon made adjusting to his new life difficult.
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
