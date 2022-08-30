ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Boise State Broncos: 5 things to watch

Oregon State opens its 2022 football season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Boise State. Here are five things to watch regarding the Beavers:. Nolan heads into his second year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback with a checklist of improvements. Atop the list is the ability to consistently connect on intermediate to deep passes. For the Beaver offense to take another step, it needs to have an explosive aspect. As the 2021 season developed, opposing defenses were able to creep closer to the lineup of scrimmage, knowing OSU had trouble beating them deep. Look for Nolan to take a few shots early against Boise State to see if he’s evolved in that aspect.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday sees temperatures in the 80s

Portland area weather continues to be relatively mild, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s through the week as children in the Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, David Douglas and other districts start school for the 2022-23 year. Sunday’s temperature will reach a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia blew out Oregon

No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 11 Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kirby Smart recapped the the Bulldogs’ season-opening win. Below is the transcript from Smart’s postgame press conference. KIRBY SMART: I’d open by saying that Gary Stokan and the people in...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland, OR
