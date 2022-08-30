ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

MADD reminds drivers to be safe on the roads this Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As drivers hit the roads this Labor Day weekend, a local group is reminding people not to drink and drive. For decades, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has been on the ground to make sure there’s not another victim. It’s the reason the organization is pleading...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Shaud Williams
Person
St. Augustine
totallystaugustine.com

2022 Fall Festivals, Events & Music in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Locals Month — FREE admission & discounts in September!. September: CLICK HERE to see the list for St. Johns County residents deals in September 2022. September 1-4: Parade is on stage August 5 through September 4, each Thursday through Sunday, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave., uptown St. Augustine. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. For tickets, visit limelight-theatre.org or call the box office at 904-825-1164.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

New hospital increases access to heart care in St. Johns County

As chief of cardiology for Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County, which just opened in July, my goal is for every patient to be treated like my own family member, to feel comfortable and at ease while receiving the best heart care they need. Now that our specialized cardiology services are more accessible than ever, we look forward to serving all our new patients from Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, St. Augustine and beyond.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Judicial Circuit
News4Jax.com

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

CASTAIC, Calif. – A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
WEED, CA
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
microsoftnewskids.com

What's the Oldest City in America?

Jamestown may have earned the distinction of being the first permanent English colony in North America when it was settled in 1607, but it’s not the oldest city in the U.S. That title is generally given to St. Augustine, a city on Florida’s eastern coast about an hour’s drive southeast of Jacksonville.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Celebrate 904 day this weekend

Every day on River City Live, we introduce you to people, places, and destinations that make our region unique — and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all things local. Every year on September 4, people across Northeast Florida celebrate 904 Day (9/04). This celebration doesn’t have to be limited just to Sunday, though; civic and community leaders are encouraging people to keep the local pride going through 904 Day weekend. Laura Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown and Ben Golden with Manifest Distilling are here to share a few ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

MIAMI – Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course and passed just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

