Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
‘Stand your ground’ hearing scheduled in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge has scheduled a “stand your ground hearing” for November in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine. The hearing is set for Nov. 14. The defense plans to...
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
3 law enforcement agencies will be looking out for DUI in St. Johns County on Friday night
Several law enforcement agencies are teaming up to look out for people driving under the influence in St. Johns County beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Augustine Police Department will be conducting a “DUI Wolf...
After release from prison, former Florida drug dealer now mentors kids
A former drug dealer sentenced to life in federal prison is out early and he is mentoring kids in the community to keep them off the streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I love you’: Florida deputy tears up as daughter answers his final call before retirement
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After 29 years of service, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dominic Piscitello signed off of his final call before retirement on Wednesday and a very special person was there to answer him: His daughter. As soon as Capt. Piscitello hears her voice on the...
click orlando
National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
News4Jax.com
MADD reminds drivers to be safe on the roads this Labor Day weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As drivers hit the roads this Labor Day weekend, a local group is reminding people not to drink and drive. For decades, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has been on the ground to make sure there’s not another victim. It’s the reason the organization is pleading...
RELATED PEOPLE
totallystaugustine.com
2022 Fall Festivals, Events & Music in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Locals Month — FREE admission & discounts in September!. September: CLICK HERE to see the list for St. Johns County residents deals in September 2022. September 1-4: Parade is on stage August 5 through September 4, each Thursday through Sunday, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave., uptown St. Augustine. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. For tickets, visit limelight-theatre.org or call the box office at 904-825-1164.
pontevedrarecorder.com
New hospital increases access to heart care in St. Johns County
As chief of cardiology for Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County, which just opened in July, my goal is for every patient to be treated like my own family member, to feel comfortable and at ease while receiving the best heart care they need. Now that our specialized cardiology services are more accessible than ever, we look forward to serving all our new patients from Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, St. Augustine and beyond.
New medical marijuana rules in effect for Florida patients
Florida's medical marijuana users face new rules for storage of edibles, smokables, and tinctures after a new emergency rule form the Department of Health.
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
CASTAIC, Calif. – A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
microsoftnewskids.com
What's the Oldest City in America?
Jamestown may have earned the distinction of being the first permanent English colony in North America when it was settled in 1607, but it’s not the oldest city in the U.S. That title is generally given to St. Augustine, a city on Florida’s eastern coast about an hour’s drive southeast of Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Celebrate 904 day this weekend
Every day on River City Live, we introduce you to people, places, and destinations that make our region unique — and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all things local. Every year on September 4, people across Northeast Florida celebrate 904 Day (9/04). This celebration doesn’t have to be limited just to Sunday, though; civic and community leaders are encouraging people to keep the local pride going through 904 Day weekend. Laura Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown and Ben Golden with Manifest Distilling are here to share a few ideas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Florida’s largest power provider provides hurricane preparedness tips
While we haven’t had any name storms threaten Florida so far this year, the risk is there. Florida is no stranger to hurricanes. Powerful storms have pummeled the state on a yearly basis, but we can’t let our guard down. That’s why now is the time to think about what could happen.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands
MIAMI – Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course and passed just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
Comments / 0