Minersville, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Commissioner Congratulates Spartan Football Team

Schuylkill County Commissioner Barron "Boots" Hetherington stopped by North Schuylkill on Thursday afternoon, to offer the 2021 NS Football team congratulations on behalf of the Schuylkill County Commissioners. Representing last year's team were Head Coach Wally Hall, and the 2022 team captains. The Spartans were the 2021 Colonial/Schuylkill Red Division...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue out at Selinsgrove football game

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Cheerleaders from the Selinsgrove Area School District organized a blue out at Friday night's game. Students and other spectators wore blue in honor of a fellow high school student who passed away last week. The district has also provided counselors and other help as needed as...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Minersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Minersville, PA
Sports
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Valley Inducts New Members into Sports Hall of Fame

On Friday evening, prior to the start of the Blue Devils' first home game, Shenandoah Valley inducted new members into their sports hall of fame. This year, the members were inducted for the Class of 2020 as well as the Class of 2022. The 2020 inductees included:. Frank Carduff. Josh...
SHENANDOAH, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – Lovers Lane

An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PINE GROVE, PA
Berks Weekly

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Exeter Township Saturday night

A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in Exeter Township. The incident took place September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:45pm in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Ave. According to police, an initial investigation indicates the victim was picking up items that were dropped in the roadway when he was struck and killed by an eastbound motorist. The operator of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and was not injured.
EXETER, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Shenandoah

A woman was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Shenandoah. The incident reportedly happened just before 9:00pm, Saturday on Main Street between Cherry and Oak Streets. The victim was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Borough Police and State Police are investigating the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------------- Butler, West Mahanoy Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 9/6/22. Est completion date: 9/9/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Wayne and Pine Grove Twps. Road name:...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 1st, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 90 years of age, a longtime Tamaqua businessman passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem. Born Friday, April 29,1932 in Butler, Pennsylvania the son of the late Paul and Pearl (Easley) Randig. Paul was also...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lykensvalley.org

Locust Summit Coal Breaker

An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Sarah B. Wytovich, 40, Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 27th. Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of Edward and April Kerrigan Wytovich, Ashland. She is also survived by her daughter, Madeline Cooney, Ashland; her sisters: Stephanie...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties

Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA

