Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Commissioner Congratulates Spartan Football Team
Schuylkill County Commissioner Barron "Boots" Hetherington stopped by North Schuylkill on Thursday afternoon, to offer the 2021 NS Football team congratulations on behalf of the Schuylkill County Commissioners. Representing last year's team were Head Coach Wally Hall, and the 2022 team captains. The Spartans were the 2021 Colonial/Schuylkill Red Division...
Southern Columbia goes cashless for sporting events
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Area School District is used to being first, as the school's football team has won the PIAA State Championship 12 times. But now, the district is one of the first in our area to do something else — go cashless at those sporting events.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Rallies to Support Penn State Starting Linebacker Elsdon
On Thursday evening, the community came together to celebrate Schuylkill County native Tyler Elsdon starting his first game as a Penn State linebacker. Whether or not, you love or hate Penn State, when a local earns a spot on the team, all of Schuylkill County will support them. Early last...
Blue out at Selinsgrove football game
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Cheerleaders from the Selinsgrove Area School District organized a blue out at Friday night's game. Students and other spectators wore blue in honor of a fellow high school student who passed away last week. The district has also provided counselors and other help as needed as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill County cheers on Penn State football team's Tyler Elsdon
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — College football is back, and Nittany Lions fans are fired up for another season. Penn State faithful in Schuylkill County kicked off the season with a tailgate party outside the Elks Lodge. Cold drinks, sizzling burgers, and good company are all on the menu. "The food...
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Valley Inducts New Members into Sports Hall of Fame
On Friday evening, prior to the start of the Blue Devils' first home game, Shenandoah Valley inducted new members into their sports hall of fame. This year, the members were inducted for the Class of 2020 as well as the Class of 2022. The 2020 inductees included:. Frank Carduff. Josh...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – Lovers Lane
An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Exeter Township Saturday night
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in Exeter Township. The incident took place September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:45pm in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Ave. According to police, an initial investigation indicates the victim was picking up items that were dropped in the roadway when he was struck and killed by an eastbound motorist. The operator of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and was not injured.
skooknews.com
One Flown After Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Shenandoah
A woman was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Shenandoah. The incident reportedly happened just before 9:00pm, Saturday on Main Street between Cherry and Oak Streets. The victim was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Borough Police and State Police are investigating the incident.
skooknews.com
PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------------- Butler, West Mahanoy Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 9/6/22. Est completion date: 9/9/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Wayne and Pine Grove Twps. Road name:...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 1st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 90 years of age, a longtime Tamaqua businessman passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem. Born Friday, April 29,1932 in Butler, Pennsylvania the son of the late Paul and Pearl (Easley) Randig. Paul was also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lykensvalley.org
Locust Summit Coal Breaker
An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 29th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Sarah B. Wytovich, 40, Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 27th. Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of Edward and April Kerrigan Wytovich, Ashland. She is also survived by her daughter, Madeline Cooney, Ashland; her sisters: Stephanie...
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Search in Schuylkill County for man suspected of arson
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah. Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12. Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about...
Beltzville State Park beach closed for the season
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels. "No swimming" signs and a fence now line the beach at Beltzville — a shock to many who showed up to swim. "We were ready...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities seeking man accused of setting forest fires in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man from Schuylkill County, John Banaszewski, who they say set multiple forest fires. There's an arrest warrant for what police say is his involvement in at least six fires set in the woods near Shenandoah in the spring. Police say they talked...
Two-month pavement project to begin next week in Lebanon County
A pavement preservation project in Lebanon County is scheduled to begin next week. The project on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County will begin on Tuesday, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions. Work is expected to be...
Comments / 0