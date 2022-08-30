Women’s Health Center in Kettering to end abortion procedures; Clinic to close in October

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 6 p.m.:

A spokesperson for Women’s Health Center in Kettering said that additional legal action has been taken that could possibly allow the clinic to stay open past the deadline.

Health care providers and pregnancy resource centers have filed suit to stop Indiana’s abortion ban.

The lawsuit argues the abortion ban violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

No official ruling has been made on the suit yet.

>>Ruling on Roe ‘reflects elitist, out of touch’ U.S. Supreme Court, Women’s Med Center director says

INITIAL REPORT:

The Women’s Health Center in Kettering, the only facility in the Miami Valley that performs abortions, will no longer perform procedures within weeks and will close the entire facility by October, according to a spokesperson for the clinic.

A spokesperson for the Women’s Health Center confirmed to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell Tuesday the facility will end all abortion procedures by September 15. On the same date, an abortion clinic in Indianapolis, where many patients from the Dayton-area were being referred to, will also end procedures, the spokesperson confirmed.

>> Kroger among companies offering to pay out-of-state travel costs for workers seeking abortions

The Kettering Women’s Center will remain open for about a month after abortion procedures end. However, the center will only remain open for additional health care appointments and to refer potential clients to other facilities, the spokesperson said. A month after the center ends procedures, the facility will officially close.

>>Roe v. Wade: Dayton City Commission to consider ways to decriminalize abortions, Mayor Mims says

The September 15 date coincides with Indiana’s newly-passed abortion ban, which goes into effect on the 15th. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation in August after the Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

>>Ohio Right to Life: ‘we joyfully celebrate the announcement from the Supreme Court’

Indiana’s new abortion ban outlaws all abortions except in some limited cases including cases of rape and incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother, according to CBS News.

>> U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v, Wade: What it means for Ohio

The Kettering center could still provide abortions under Ohio law, which outlaws abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. However, the spokesperson for the center told News Center 7 Tuesday such a small number of clients fit into this timeframe where an abortion would still be legal in the state.

After the June overturn of Roe v. Wade, Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill” was put into law after the legal injunction holding it up was removed.

>>‘Heartbeat Bill’ is now in effect in Ohio; What is it?

After September 15, Miami Valley residents who are seeking abortion services or consultation will likely need to go to either Michigan or Illinois, the Kettering center spokesperson said.

To some long-time protestors of the Kettering clinic, Tuesday’s news didn’t come as a surprise.

“I’m very very glad of course. We know that babies will be saved,” Vivian Skovgard, pro-life protestor told News Center 7 Tuesday. “We can help moms and dads and that’s why we’re here to help them.”

Skovgard said she’s protested outside the Kettering clinic nearly everyday since 1989. She said she’s aware of several previous instances where there were reports that the clinic would close. However she described her feelings as “more positive” the center she’s protested against is actually closing this time.

“For me, when I’ll see it, I’ll believe it,” she said.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group