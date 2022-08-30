Read full article on original website
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Cancel up to $20K in Student Debt
If you owe money on student loans, as much as $20,000 of that debt could soon be canceled if you meet certain income criteria. The Biden administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023. While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
A 34-year-old accountant who paid off $100,000 in private student loans says they deserve relief too
A little more than 8% of outstanding student loan debt is from private loans, which makes up about $140 billion. Ash, a 34-year-old accountant from Connecticut, graduated from college in 2009 year with more than $100,000 in private loans, she says. Still, she thinks of herself as relatively lucky. With...
I’m 65 and have $300,000 in student debt. I and other older debtors are going on strike
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
CNBC
Student loan forgiveness applications could open within weeks. Take these 4 steps now to get ready
The U.S. Department of Education may have its application for student loan forgiveness up and running within the next few weeks. Borrowers may start to see their balances reduced or eliminated by the end of the year, according to a department spokesperson. Here's how to prepare so that you're ready...
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Parents who took out student loans to help their kids are also eligible for relief, with some families getting up to $30,000
Collectively, parents and their child could be eligible for at least $30,000 in relief. Students aren’t the only borrowers who will benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Parents who took out federal loans will also be eligible for debt cancellation. Biden announced Wednesday that his...
I work a second job to pay off $86,000 in student-loan debt. The cancellation helps, but I'll never get my 20s back.
Sarah, 25, never traveled or moved out of her parents' home because of her student loans. She's using the relief to help with her siblings' debt.
How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
Aidvantage Took Over Navient's Federal Student Loans in 2021
Navient, formerly the largest U.S. student loan servicer, shifted the student loans it managed for the Department of Education last year. Although Navient didn't go out of business — it still services private loans — it no longer controls federal student debt. Who took over Navient student loans?
After announcing broad student-loan forgiveness, Biden's Education Department wipes out $1.5 billion in student debt for borrowers subjected to 'manipulation' by a for-profit school
Around 79,000 student-loan borrowers who attended Westwood College between 2002-2015 will receive automatic student-loan forgiveness.
Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half
The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in...
