ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corinthian Colleges#For Profit Colleges#Student Debt#Discharges#K12#Alta Colleges Inc
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

NBC News

455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy