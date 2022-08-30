ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots.

In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”

Gwen Stefani’s makeup line, GXVE Beauty, also shared a quote from The Voice coach’s interview with LVR Magazine about her passion for makeup. “I wanted to do something where I could give back, that I knew I was good at, that I could share with other people and give them the same feeling that I get when I put my makeup on: A feeling of confidence and the feeling that we all know we get when we look our best.”

As she continued speaking to the magazine, Gwen Stefani admitted that the makeup brand was not what she had planned. “I never really thought of myself as an entrepreneur. Rather, it was a desire and a passion within me that I had to share. Sort of like a prayer that’s been answered. So, I ask myself, ‘what is my purpose, how can I be creative, how do I reach people?’ And that’s how I look at everything I’ve ever done. It doesn’t matter what lane it’s in. It’s a creative thing that I need to share with others.”

Gwen Stefani Says Before There Was Music, It Was Make Up For Her

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani stated that she had a passion for makeup way before she made her way into the music industry. “Before there was music, it was makeup for me. I’ve always loved makeup, and I think it’s because I have an artistic eye.”

Gwen Stefani also said that with makeup, anyone can change anything about themselves. “You can always change who you are,” The Voice coach explained. “Make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that.”

While speaking about her own approach to avoiding wrinkles and damage to her skin, Gwen Stefani admitted that the aging process was one “catalyst” for starting her makeup brand. “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do,” she proclaimed. “And share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel. The magic is in the makeup.”

Gwen Stefani went on to add that as everyone ages, their face is constantly changing. “You try new ways to look different and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and ry new things I never thought I could, especially on The Voice, and it was fun to find different shades that worked.”

Comments / 36

Tina Tankersley
4d ago

I remember when you live down the street playing in the garage with your little band and I would ride my bike by and wave and just keep going you were a real girl. now you're nothing but fake phony and a narcissist your no longer the West side girl I used to know at all, plastic is as plastic does. go away, you forgot where you came from we are the same age, at least I stayed real

Reply(3)
16
Deborah Gunter
3d ago

she doesn't even look like Gwen (how sad) she looks like a Kardashian they must have the same plastic surgeon 🤔😆

Reply
6
Laura Kelly
4d ago

Sometimes her outfits are very unflattering. She should look in the?mirror before going out.

Reply(1)
7
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
Gwen Stefani
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Where A-Rod Was During J-Lo & Ben’s Wedding & What He Thinks of Them Getting Married

After their publicized breakup last year, many fans are asking: where was Alex Rodriguez during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?  Well, A-Rod was working out, as usual. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
