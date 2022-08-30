‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics

While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots.

In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”

Gwen Stefani’s makeup line, GXVE Beauty, also shared a quote from The Voice coach’s interview with LVR Magazine about her passion for makeup. “I wanted to do something where I could give back, that I knew I was good at, that I could share with other people and give them the same feeling that I get when I put my makeup on: A feeling of confidence and the feeling that we all know we get when we look our best.”

As she continued speaking to the magazine, Gwen Stefani admitted that the makeup brand was not what she had planned. “I never really thought of myself as an entrepreneur. Rather, it was a desire and a passion within me that I had to share. Sort of like a prayer that’s been answered. So, I ask myself, ‘what is my purpose, how can I be creative, how do I reach people?’ And that’s how I look at everything I’ve ever done. It doesn’t matter what lane it’s in. It’s a creative thing that I need to share with others.”

Gwen Stefani Says Before There Was Music, It Was Make Up For Her

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani stated that she had a passion for makeup way before she made her way into the music industry. “Before there was music, it was makeup for me. I’ve always loved makeup, and I think it’s because I have an artistic eye.”

Gwen Stefani also said that with makeup, anyone can change anything about themselves. “You can always change who you are,” The Voice coach explained. “Make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that.”

While speaking about her own approach to avoiding wrinkles and damage to her skin, Gwen Stefani admitted that the aging process was one “catalyst” for starting her makeup brand. “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do,” she proclaimed. “And share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel. The magic is in the makeup.”

Gwen Stefani went on to add that as everyone ages, their face is constantly changing. “You try new ways to look different and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and ry new things I never thought I could, especially on The Voice, and it was fun to find different shades that worked.”