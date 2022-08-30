ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meridian Bank Among Top Workplaces 2022 in Philadelphia/Delaware Region

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsxK9_0hbGpgem00
Image via Meridian Bank.

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized Meridian Bank as a Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplace. 

The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others. 

This year, the Philadelphia Inquirer has recognized 178 companies and organizations in Philadelphia/Delaware Valley as the top workplaces in three categories: Small Companies (50-149 employees), Medium Companies (150-499), and Large Companies (500+). 

Out of all of these, Meridian Bank, which is headquartered in Malvern, landed at the No.1 spot for medium-size companies. The bank currently has around 410 employees and more than 20 offices throughout the region and even one as far afield as Florida. 

It offers a full range of banking services and specializes in commercial and industrial lending as well as commercial and residential loans. Its also offers equipment financing which is done through Meridian Equipment Finance and provides wealth management advice and services through Meridian Wealth Management Solutions. 

Read more about the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces at Top Workplaces

VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

