Oldest FBS player makes season debut for Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton isn’t just the punter for the Cowboys this season. He made his season debut at 32 years old Thursday night, making him the oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this year. Hutton, an Australian native, is entering his senior year at Oklahoma...
STILLWATER, OK
