Oldest FBS player makes season debut for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton isn’t just the punter for the Cowboys this season. He made his season debut at 32 years old Thursday night, making him the oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this year. Hutton, an Australian native, is entering his senior year at Oklahoma...
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton suffers second-degree burns in bizarre accident that 'could've ended up deadly'
A six-year NFL veteran found himself in a scary situation that he says almost took a turn for the worse. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted Thursday that he suffered second-degree burns from a "freak accident" that "could've ended up deadly." "Had the greatest camp of my career & last...
Heisman favorite CJ Stroud leads No. 2 Ohio State over No. 5 Fighting Irish, 21-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach...
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
