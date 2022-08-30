ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Wayne-Based Medical Instrument Company to Complete Acquisition Worth up to $300 Million

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikmfc_0hbGpIfS00
Image via iStock.

Wayne-based Teleflex has entered into an agreement to acquire Ohio-based Standard Bariatrics in a deal valued at up to $300 million, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journals

Under the agreement, the medical technology company will pay $170 million upfront to Standard Bariatrics, along with another $130 million if certain commercial milestones are met. 

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. 

Standard Bariatrics is the developer of powered stapling technology used in bariatric weight loss surgery. 

According to Teleflex CEO Liam Kelly, this acquisition will provide the company with a “differentiated product serving the large and growing sleeve gastrectomy market,” used in an estimated 120,000 procedures annually in the U.S. 

Read more about Teleflex in the Philadelphia Business Journals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Wayne, PA
Business
VISTA.Today

Meridian Bank Among Top Workplaces 2022 in Philadelphia/Delaware Region

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized Meridian Bank as a Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplace. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Apartment Therapy

This Cavernous Converted Warehouse Home for Sale in Philadelphia Is Warm and Full of Character

If you hate walls of exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and tons of glorious square footage, there’s no chance you’ll like this lofty home for sale in North Philadelphia. Originally constructed as a warehouse, the 10,000-square-foot building has been divided up into three separate units, all for sale together. Whether you’re looking for a live-work space to accommodate your growing business and your own living quarters or are looking to invest in some real estate, this townhouse could be the answer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Medical Technology#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Overweight And Obesity#Teleflex#Standard Bariatrics
VISTA.Today

With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel

Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Is Home to 11 Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2022 in Small Companies Category

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized eleven Chester County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Small Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
70and73.com

So long? Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill likely not long for this world.

The Barclay Pavilion office building, which has anchored a corner of the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in Cherry Hill for 52 years, soon may disappear in a cloud of dust. A Township zoning permit has been issued to the owner of the Route 70 shopping center to demolish the 45,374-square-foot vacant building, according to Township Community Development Director Cosmas Diamantis. A demolition permit now needs to be issued.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote

This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
WYNCOTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

13 Small Company Workplaces Are Tops in Delaware County

W.S. Crumby won an Excellence in Construction Merit Award for its renovation of Episcopal Academy Dining Hall in Newtown Square.Image via crumby.com. Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized 13 Delaware County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in its Small Companies category based on an Energage survey.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.

Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
PORT CLINTON, PA
Town Square LIVE News

DelDOT planning 2 “Super Weekend” I-95 closures

      Department of Transportation officials said during a community workshop Thursday night that the bulk of the I-95 “Restore the Corridor” project should be complete by early 2023.  Weather permitting, DelDOT is planning two “super weekends” — one in mid-September and another in late September. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. I-95 southbound through Wilmington will close. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy