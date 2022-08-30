ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Business
yournewsnm.com

NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE

The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Southern Nevada#Swimming#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bhhs Nevada#Berkshire Hathaway#California Properties#Norwegian
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
HOMELESS
8 News Now

Unapproved boat ramp discovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lake Mead officials discovered an unapproved boat ramp and parking area at Echo Bay. On Aug. 16, it was discovered that heavy equipment was brought to the area and used to grade an undisturbed desert area in order to create the ramp, according to Lake Mead officials. Not only is this a […]
TRAVEL
NEWStalk 870

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOAT 7

Local shoppers upset with Walmart bag policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Retail theft is a growing problem in New Mexico, so local businesses are taking matters into their own hands by increasing security measures. A local Walmart in New Mexico has implemented a bag policy that informs customers bags, backpacks, suitcases and containers whose dimensions exceed 12” x 12” x 8” are no longer permitted inside the store.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theprescotttimes.com

Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land

YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy