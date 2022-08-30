A former principal for a school in Weld County is suing the school district, claiming he was terminated because of his faith. Brian Littlefield lost his job at Roosevelt High School last year after complaints about his views on gender and LGBTQ individuals as well as his handling of bullying and racial issues. Littlefield contends in his federal lawsuit that the RE-5J school district fired him following a speech he gave to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He says concerns about his behavior and job performance were never raised before that speech, and that he was really fired because of his faith.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO