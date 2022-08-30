The happy Rams do their traditional celebratory jumping jacks near their appreciative fans after their Aug. 27 victory over Eldorado at Wilson Stadium. (Herron photo) It’s often been said that defense wins championships, and although this year’s Rio Rancho High School football team has seven more regular-season games to play before it can start thinking about the postseason, the Rams D took the team to its second win Friday night.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO