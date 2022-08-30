Five Observations From Utah's Depth Chart vs. Florida

Analyzing the Utah Utes depth chart as they gear up to face the Florida Gators in the 2022 season opener.

The Florida Gators are just a few nights of sleep away from their first action of 2022.

As a result, their opponent, Utah, released its first depth chart heading into the season on Monday.

Returning 17 starters combined and 66% of their production from a season ago, the Utes are in a firm position to make noise in college football this season.

All Gators analyzes the Utes' veteran-riddled depth chart, drawing five observations that pertain to their matchup with Florida below.

Former Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate named the Utes' starting middle linebacker

When analyzing the Utah Utes' depth heading into the first weekend of the season against Florida, it doesn’t take long to pick out one familiar name for the Gators.

Currently, there Utes are attempting to replace two critical pieces to the 27th-ranked defenses in the nation a season ago in second-level impact players Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell .

Occupying the middle linebacker spot left behind by Lloyd — a first-round draft pick in 2022 by the Jacksonville Jaguars — is former Gators off-ball linebacker and leading tackler a season ago Mohamoud Diabate .

Performing as a critical piece in the Florida defense following the injury of starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller in 2021, Diabate went on to account for 89 tackles. He totaled 170 tackles, six sacks, one pass breakup, three forced fumbles and one interception in his career at UF.

However, following the release of the previous staff and the then-imminent departure of linebackers coach Christian Robinson, Diabate hit the portal to examine his options.

He found a new home in Salt Lake City, where he will be more than just a body on the field for the Utes.

While Diabate will provide continuity where veteran leadership is concerned — given his valuable experience in the SEC over three seasons in Gainesville — the position is still vastly inexperienced, with sophomore Karene Reid taking over for Sewell at the ROVER linebacker position and true freshman Landen Barton stepping in at the STUD linebacker spot.

On a defense that still presents veteran talent overall, the initial depth chart suggests second-level will be the most vulnerable unit for Florida to exploit in week one.

The former Gator in Diabate will bear the burden of quarterbacking the defense and linebacker corps while simultaneously looking to capitalize on his return to Gainesville on the opposing sideline.

For someone who, while productive, struggled with missed tackles at times in orange and blue, that could be a difficult task for his first appearance in a raucous environment.

Cameron Rising returns for a second season as starting QB

To no one’s surprise, the Utes enter the season with no controversy regarding who assumes the starting role under center.

Junior Cameron Rising , expectedly, receives the nod.

Utah QB Cameron Rising Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

He stepped into the lineup in relief of Charlie Brewer in an all-around poor performance against San Diego State, proving his worth as a starting caliber signal caller. From there, he ascended.

Rising accounted for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns on 63.8% completion and just five interceptions on the year.

Showcasing the arm talent to make nearly any throw, decision-making to understand when players aren’t there and rushing ability to supplement his game, Rising is expected to be one of the better quarterbacks in the nation this season.

He could present issues for a new-look Florida defense in its first opportunity to gain live reps as a result.

However, the intriguing part of the quarterback depth chart is the presence of former walk-on Bryson Barnes occupying the backup role.

How will Utah look to fill Brittain Covey’s shoes on its offense and special teams?

The biggest void on Utah’s team may have come defensively when attempting to replace a first-round talent at quarterbacking the defense from the middle.

However, what Lloyd brought to the defense in consistency and talent, Brittain Covey brought to the offense and special teams.

Ranking in the top-10 all-time at Utah receptions (2nd, 184), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,241) and receiving yards (6th, 2,011) — and being the program leader in punt return yards at 1,092 with five career return touchdowns to his resume — Covey produced at such a high level that the Utes are surely to undergo growing pains in finding his replacement.

To do so, Utah will incorporate a committee led by top wide receiver Devaughn Vele , who is set for the WR1 and punt return roles.

Veteran tight ends Dalton Kincaid (No. 3 receiver in 2021) and Brant Kuithe — the returning leader in receiving yards — will be the fix for the passing game. That presents trouble for a Gators defense that, in the past under previous leadership, has struggled to defend opposing tight ends in the passing game.

All four running backs listed as potential starters

When the Utah Utes come to town, one this is for certain: They’re going to run the football.

Rushing the ball on nearly 60% of their offensive snaps a season ago, Kyle Whittingham’s team attempts to establish a rhythm on the ground to set up easy passing lanes. It looks very similar to what Billy Napier will implement at the University of Florida this year.

The philosophy isn’t necessarily a flashy one. But, it’s an effective one. That’s especially true when you look into the Utes backfield and see the four-headed monster they bring into week one.

With the likes of Tavion Thomas , Micah Bernard , Chris Curry and Jaylon Glover slates to receive carries, Florida has their work cut out for them.

Utah RB Tavion Thomas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas and Bernard are the one-two punch the Utes will rely on the most this season and in week one.

Thomas led the team in rushing a season ago, compiling over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns on 204 carries. His bruising rushing style at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, made him difficult to bring down for opposing tacklers, resulting in 5.4 yards per carry.

Thomas, alongside his change of pace back in the quicker Bernard — who averaged six yards per carry himself — pair together as an explosive backfield tandem.

The Gators will have to show vast improvement in their tackling and run pursuit against those two. However, the two at the end of the rotation have previous experience with UF.

Curry, a three-year rotational back for LSU, is familiar with playing in Gainesville. In fact, he posted his second-best career performance against the Gators as the Tigers upset Florida to cap off the 2020 season.

While he didn’t get the full effect of what The Swamp entails due to limited capacity in the COVID season, he still gained valuable experience. He toted the rock 17 times, churning out 64 yards on the ground to aid LSU to an unexpected victory before transferring to Utah for 2021.

Glover also has ties to Florida, considering he recently left Polk County as a 2022 signee with the Utes and was once a target of the Gators' recruiting efforts.

The running backs will be an interesting position to watch as the veteran offensive line the Utes employ squares up against a thin defensive line unit for Florida with fresh legs constantly appearing in the backfield.

Clark Phillips

There’s no enticing headline needed for this final observation. The name speaks for itself.

Clark Phillips , a third-year sophomore defensive back, has shined during his time with the Utes. Starting in all 19 games played since his freshman season, Phillips established himself as a mainstay in the Utes secondary for his career.

Despite his 5-foot-10, 183-pound frame, he’s served as an elite ball hawk from his cornerback spot, where he’s recorded multiple pick sixes under his belt and totaled 13 pass breakups a season ago.

His presence could eliminate one side of the field for Florida to operate, limiting the already selective options for Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson .

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.