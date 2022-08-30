ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network

Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Salsas, cheeseburgers battle it out at state fair

ALBUQUERQUE – Everyone knows New Mexico is the place to get a green chile cheeseburger and salsa, however, who makes the best? You’ll have to attend the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and Battle of the Salsas at the New Mexico State fair to find out. The...
RESTAURANTS
AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day

Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FBI leads multiple raids in South Valley

This is an ongoing operation working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area — FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda. Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday in Albuquerque’s South Valley, FBI officials announced at an early morning news conference.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Traffic alert: Tramway Bridge project

ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation would like to inform the traveling public of night work that will take place along Tramway Blvd. as part of the pedestrian bridge project. Work will take place September 6 – 9, starting at 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be removing and replacing the overhead signs both north and southbound at all four bridge locations on Tramway.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

