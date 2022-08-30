ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation would like to inform the traveling public of night work that will take place along Tramway Blvd. as part of the pedestrian bridge project. Work will take place September 6 – 9, starting at 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be removing and replacing the overhead signs both north and southbound at all four bridge locations on Tramway.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO