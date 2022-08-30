Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
rrobserver.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes coming on US 550 & NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan)
RIO RANCHO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation said Friday that on US 550 between NM 528 and NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan), it will be installing deceleration lanes along US 550 in addition to changing the Paseo del Volcan northbound right lane movement. The project will begin...
rrobserver.com
Salsas, cheeseburgers battle it out at state fair
ALBUQUERQUE – Everyone knows New Mexico is the place to get a green chile cheeseburger and salsa, however, who makes the best? You’ll have to attend the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and Battle of the Salsas at the New Mexico State fair to find out. The...
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrobserver.com
FBI leads multiple raids in South Valley
This is an ongoing operation working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area — FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda. Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday in Albuquerque’s South Valley, FBI officials announced at an early morning news conference.
rrobserver.com
Traffic alert: Tramway Bridge project
ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation would like to inform the traveling public of night work that will take place along Tramway Blvd. as part of the pedestrian bridge project. Work will take place September 6 – 9, starting at 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be removing and replacing the overhead signs both north and southbound at all four bridge locations on Tramway.
Comments / 0