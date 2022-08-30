Read full article on original website
Parents: Disney-themed danced party benefitting charity coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids musician is giving back to the community with a Disney-themed dance party later this month. Jared Bartlett is the DJ known as Ghost Wallace. Six years ago, he decided to start hosting a yearly charity event. Shields of Hope is the recipient...
A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
Day Trippin': Welcome to Ionia
IONIA, Mich. — Ionia is a countryside town rich in agriculture, history and unique homes. Major Dan Balice says, "Frankly it's a great place to grow up, it's a great place to live and it's a great place to visit." It's a quaint town with enormous pride of place.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Celebration of Souls: Grand Rapids Public Museum to showcase Day of the Dead exhibit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new exhibit that celebrates the Day of the Dead is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum from the Field Museum in Chicago. A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico honors the history and culture of celebrations in Oaxaca. The...
Robinette's unveils new corn maze design honoring their roots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year, the folks at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery set out to do something different for their corn maze, but this year they are doing something a bit more familiar. Their corn has been laid out in the pattern of something that they know all too well — a giant apple!
Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan
TRUFANT, Mich. — It will be a weekend of movement, mindfulness and music, as Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan this weekend. It started last year as a one-day event, but it has expanded into a full three-day weekend, with the option to camp onsite. The event...
$6,000 worth of school supplies donated by Muskegon car dealership
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local children are starting the brand new school year in style thanks to the generosity of the staff at Betten Baker Muskegon and the community. Betten Baker hosted a school supply drive in the months of July and August. The sales staff competed to collect the most school supplies, books and backpacks.
Fulton Street Farmer's Market collects more than 1,000 pounds of food per week for those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While summer may be wrapping up soon, there's still eight more weeks left of the regular season at Fulton Street Farmer's Market. This 100th season of the market has been looking a little different after the market closes every week. It has taken over the gleaning initiative.
Manhattan park trail upgrades concern some residents ahead of final approval
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Manhattan Park is likely to see major upgrades to its trail system in the next year, with the addition of mountain biking trails and upgrades to currently existing wooded paths. The project was budgeted to cost $150,000, with half of the...
Autumn colors are on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate the changing of the seasons at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park with the fall exhibition, Chrysanthemums & More!. Beginning on Sept. 16, the gardens will be presenting its annual fall horticulture exhibition which features the largest display of chrysanthemums in Michigan. The exhibition...
The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
Get a taste of all things Polish at the annual Polish Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A celebration of all things Polish has rolled into Grand Rapids for the weekend, bringing with it music, food, beer, family-friendly activities and more!. The three-day festival is hosted by The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids. Each year, the fest takes over Calder Plaza...
WMU to launch cannabis marketing class in the spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new class at Western Michigan University beginning in the spring is set to be the first of its kind in the state — cannabis marketing. The joint effort between the university and several local titans of the cannabis industry is a chance for potential future dispensary owners to learn the ABC's of THC.
Famous romance author contributes to campaign to keep Jamestown Patmos Public Library open
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In August, a group of concerned citizens succeeded in leading an effort to stop a millage proposal from passing that would have funded Jamestown Township's Patmos Library. The group spearheaded the effort against the millage because of books that were part of a Pride...
Here's what's going on for Labor Day in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more. Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below. Ionia County. Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration. Where: Downtown Belding. What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent,...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Michigan Marine veteran walks 900 miles around Lake Michigan to help fellow vets
HOLLAND, Michigan — The waves crash against the shore at Holland State Park. A crowd of hundreds takes in the scenery as a few of them walk along the water. It's something almost any Michigander would find relaxing. But try walking around Lake Michigan. Like, all of it. Travis...
Holland Hospital earns 5-star rating, only hospital in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital received glowing reviews from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Healthgrades, earning a five-star score with recognitions for quality and patient experience. Once again the rating makes Holland Hospital the only hospital in the West Michigan Region to receive the five-star...
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
