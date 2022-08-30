ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Day Trippin': Welcome to Ionia

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia is a countryside town rich in agriculture, history and unique homes. Major Dan Balice says, "Frankly it's a great place to grow up, it's a great place to live and it's a great place to visit." It's a quaint town with enormous pride of place.
IONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan

TRUFANT, Mich. — It will be a weekend of movement, mindfulness and music, as Wild Zen Yoga Fest returns to West Michigan this weekend. It started last year as a one-day event, but it has expanded into a full three-day weekend, with the option to camp onsite. The event...
TRUFANT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Royals#Pizzeria#Sports Bar#Bar Info#Pizzas#Food Drink#Hospitality Group
13 ON YOUR SIDE

WMU to launch cannabis marketing class in the spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new class at Western Michigan University beginning in the spring is set to be the first of its kind in the state — cannabis marketing. The joint effort between the university and several local titans of the cannabis industry is a chance for potential future dispensary owners to learn the ABC's of THC.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's what's going on for Labor Day in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more. Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below. Ionia County. Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration. Where: Downtown Belding. What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy