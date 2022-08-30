ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Herald

MT Homecoming Queen, King named

Peyton Black and Jacob Cline were named the 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Queen and King at Friday’s ceremony. The Miami Trace homecoming football game is set for Friday, Sept. 9.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
MT 7th and 8th football win battle of Fayette County

It was a beautiful evening for junior high football on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers squared off in the battle of Fayette County. The 7th grade game started at 5 p.m., with the 8th grade following at around 7 p.m. The Panthers didn’t...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

