Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Charter schools focusing on nursing and business mentoring apply for next round
Two new organizations are applying to start charter schools in West Virginia over the next couple of years. Workforce Initiative for Nurses (WIN) Academy proposes to offer an accelerated nursing program option for up to 30 high school students in the ten-county region that the BridgeValley Community & Technical College serves. The application characterizes the charter school as an initiative of Casey Sacks, BridgeValley’s president.
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
Metro News
Two new members named to state Board of Education
Gov. Jim Justice announced two new members of the state school board to replace the former chairman and vice chairman. Victor Gabriel and Chris Stansbury will be the newest members of the West Virginia State Board of Education. “Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” Justice...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
wvpublic.org
Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return
As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Metro News
CAMC, Mon Health venture to form Vandalia Health completed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The previously announced merger between CAMC and Mon Health has been finalized. Vandalia Health is up and operating, CAMC and now Vandalia Health President Dave Ramsey announced Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce West Virginia Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. CAMC Health Network...
Comments / 0