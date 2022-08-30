ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cheaper way to become a Wildcat – depends on your address

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Students who have their hearts set on becoming a K-State Wildcat may be able to get all their tuition covered. However, it will depend on several things, including where they live and their finances.

(Courtesy Kansas State University)

Kansas State University says it has started a new grant program called Land Grant Promise. A student who qualifies will have their remaining in-state tuition covered after other grants and scholarships have been applied to their account.

K-State’s Land Grant Promise is available immediately and will be automatically awarded to students who qualify and live in one of these counties at the time of their application for admission: Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee or Washington. These are the counties that surround the Manhattan campus.

To be eligible, undergraduate students must be full-time and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the priority date. Students must be declared Pell-eligible or show a household income of $60,000 or less and be enrolled in classes on the Manhattan campus or online.

K-State says the Land Grant Promise exemplifies the university’s land-grant commitment to access and affordability for Kansas residents.

“We are committed to providing opportunity and access to higher education to any Kansan who wants to receive a world-class K-State education,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “It makes sense to begin this program by investing in the communities surrounding our main campus.”

The Land Grant Promise does not cover costs beyond tuition, such as fees, books or housing. Students are encouraged to apply for other scholarships and grants to help with those expenses.

Click here to learn more about the Land Grant Promise.

