ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Forrest City, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Sept. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Temperatures and humidity are a little higher this morning, but we’re still comfortable. Temperatures may struggle to rise in spots as clouds increase. Storms stay mostly off to the west. The Norfork area...
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Arkansans contemplate the future of food access in rural communities

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Northeast Arkansas is trying its hardest to find ways to fight food deserts, our news content partners at Region 8 News reported. Food deserts refer to low-income areas where people have limited access to affordable, healthy foods. Region 8 said places like Swifton and Tuckerman...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Arkansas Delta#Uams
Kait 8

Kitchen fire leaves one burned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
psychologytoday.com

A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone

Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police investigate shots fired call

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy