By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says he wants the rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he believes it’s an easy fight to make between them. Pitbull Cruz says he also wants to shut the mouth of Ryan Garcia as well as his team. Moreover, Cruz, 24, says he’s not a “social media” fighter, which is what many boxing fans believe Ryan Garcia is due to his large following on Instagram and the fact that he’s seemingly avoided the tougher fights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO