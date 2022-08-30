Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says he’ll go up to 154 to fight Jermell Charlo if no Spence fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is ready & willing to move up to 154 to challenge undisputed champion Jermell Charlo for his four belts if his fight against IBF/WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr fails to pan out. Crawford (38-0,29 KOs) doesn’t have a lot of well-paying options if he...
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter discusses Canelo not fighting Mexicans
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter says he was surprised at learning that Canelo Alvarez has decided that he doesn’t want to fight any Mexicans. Porter says he understands where Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming from because he felt conflicted about fighting his friend Terence Crawford. In the end,...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury’s trash talking about him
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wasn’t bothered by the trash-talking that an irritated Tyson Fury spewed on Friday after learning that he won’t be able to fight him until 2023. The talented unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) said that Fury is like a...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
BoxingNews24.com
From 1900 to 1960 & 1960 to 2022 the P4P Best!
By Ken Hissner: Every boxing fan has their own opinion on who were the all-time best pound-for-pound boxers. This article includes “my twelve picks” from 1900 to 2022. I will be interested in others’ choices and comments. In the 1900 to 1960 group, to me and most...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia should only fight Tank Davis at 140
By Robert Segal: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is advising Ryan Garcia to stick to his guns and only fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at 140, not 135. Rolly says that if Tank tries to insist on Ryan fighting at 135, then he shouldn’t take the fight because he needs to compete where he’s “comfortable.”
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk wants to fight Deontay Wilder if Fury match doesn’t happen
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder if the Tyson Fury match fails to happen. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is arguably the next best option for IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) if his first choice of Fury doesn’t take place.
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz wants Gervonta rematch, says he’ll shut Ryan Garcia’s mouth
By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says he wants the rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he believes it’s an easy fight to make between them. Pitbull Cruz says he also wants to shut the mouth of Ryan Garcia as well as his team. Moreover, Cruz, 24, says he’s not a “social media” fighter, which is what many boxing fans believe Ryan Garcia is due to his large following on Instagram and the fact that he’s seemingly avoided the tougher fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury sends message to Oleksandr Usyk
By Charles Brun: An emboldened Tyson Fury took to social media on Friday to trash unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in reaction to him saying that he won’t be available to fight him in December because he wants to spend time with his family and let his injuries heal after his win over Anthony Joshua on August 20th.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Juan Estrada defeats Argi Cortes by 12 round decision
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) had a much tougher time than he bargained for on Saturday night in successfully defending his WBA Franchise super flyweight title against the younger, stronger, and faster Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs), winning by a 12 round unanimous decision at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith vs. Hassan Mwakinyo preview and how to watch
By Barry Holbrook: Former WBO 154-lb champion Liam Smith returns to the ring tonight to face hard puncher Hassan Mwakinyo at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports and FITETV. The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Valenzuela reacts to Isaac Cruz dismissing him
By Brian Webber: Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela and his trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. were furious at being dismissed by lightweight contender Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz during Thursday’s final press conference ahead of their respective fights this Sunday at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. During the press...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Benavidez Sr. furious at Canelo for not fighting his son, David
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr sounds like he’s ready to be put in a straightjacket over his anger at Canelo Alvarez for choosing not to fight his talented son, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. This week, Benavidez Sr got some bad news after Canelo informed...
BoxingNews24.com
Results: Estrada beats Cortes!
By Ken Hissner: At Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Saturday over DAZN, Fernando Beltran (Promociones Zanfer), Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions), and Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented a great card in the Main Event former two-division world champion Juan Francisco Estrada defeated Argi Cortes in an all Mexican event in his super flyweight defense.
BoxingNews24.com
Earnie Shavers passes away at 78
Known for his huge power, Shavers knocked out 68 of his opponents during his career and was lethal from start to finish in his fights. He was one of those types of fighters that retained his power to the. As good as Shavers was, it’s shocking that he never won...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney & Tank Davis trash talking
By Dan Ambrose: Lightweight champions Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis traded trash talking today on social media. Tank’s comment from Wednesday about Haney trying to be like him seems to have been the catalyst for unleashing the dogs of war from the Nothern California native. After...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Ortiz vs Ruiz FITE TV Stream
Ruiz vs Ortiz takes place September 4th at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. FITETV will present the P.P.V. event in the U.S. and Canada (and many more international territories to be announced soon). Order the event now on FITE. Ruiz – Ortiz will top a stacked four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning...
