ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Madison, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Who wants to buy Theo Epstein’s house on Greenview?

From Crain’s, Theo Epstein has put his Southport Corridor home located at 3618 N. Greenview Avenue up for sale for $3.6m. “The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot. At the back...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'

The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gross
Person
Matt Sullivan
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way

EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Food Drink#Lsb Doc Ryan
WGN News

7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina

The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’

For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Channahon Potato Festival Coming Up

Channahon Village President Missy Schumacher was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming Potato Festival and the potatoes being celebrated are not the kind you might think. Your browser does not support the audio element. The potato festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 17th...
CHANNAHON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy