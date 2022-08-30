Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Found restaurant to auction off front-of-house items in final month before closing
Amy Morton, owner and founder of Found Kitchen at 1631 Chicago Ave., knows it’ll be hard to say goodbye when her restaurant closes next month. So to make it a little easier, she’s going to let patrons keep a piece of the its history. “We are going to...
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?
Portillo's Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches get a lot of love, but have you ever tried the char-broiled chicken croissant?. (CHICAGO) It's not a 'secret menu,' but Portillo's has a list of its "top five menu items that deserve more love."
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Who wants to buy Theo Epstein’s house on Greenview?
From Crain’s, Theo Epstein has put his Southport Corridor home located at 3618 N. Greenview Avenue up for sale for $3.6m. “The brick and stone house, set behind a wrought iron fence, is on a site roughly equal to 1.5 times the standard 25-by-125-foot Chicago lot. At the back...
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
blockclubchicago.org
Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way
EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
evanstonroundtable.com
City condemns and evacuates Howard Street apartments, condition termed ‘deplorable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about where the dislocated tenants were placed after they evacuated. It seemed to come out of nowhere to some of the tenants. Yet, the conditions at 819-821 Howard St. in Evanston, did not become ‘deplorable’ overnight. The damage was the result of months of inaction.
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
Tri-State Tollway construction leaving one family feeling ‘bulldozed’
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — A noisy problem is building in Western Springs. John and Alex Rimmele bought their family’s home over 25 years ago. Outside, just 20 feet away, stands a noise wall, and then the Tri-State Tollway. Their home — a three-story tree house — has been dubbed by friends and family as the […]
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
wgnradio.com
A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’
For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Potato Festival Coming Up
Channahon Village President Missy Schumacher was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming Potato Festival and the potatoes being celebrated are not the kind you might think. Your browser does not support the audio element. The potato festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 17th...
