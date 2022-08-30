ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Your Radio Place

Sheetz is coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH

Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine visited Zane State College Thursday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine was in Zanesville Thursday for a visit to Zane State College. The governor was there as part of an an effort to learn more about the college’s unique learning opportunities. DeWine reported that programs such as the Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program will give graduates a great opportunity.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville

He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
BYESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ms. Susan J. “Susie” Mathia, 70 of Byesville

Susan “Susie” (Laskos) Mathia, 70, of Byesville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on September 1, 2022. Susie was born in Ravenna OH on September 9, 1951. Susie graduated from Rootstown High School and later Kent State University. She retired from Guernsey Industries after twenty years of service.
BYESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Bethesda to have fireworks show on Sunday

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Village of Bethesda will have its fourth annual Fireworks Show on Sunday, September 4 at dusk. The fireworks will be set off at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center at North Main Street. The event will be near the water tower hill and will start around 9 p.m.
BETHESDA, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Watch Meadowbrook at Cambridge LIVE!

Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77 of Pleasant City

Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77, of Pleasant City, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2022) at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Omaha NE, son of the late Major Richard J. Danaher II and Mary Alaire (Secrest) Danaher. Richard retired from NCR and enjoyed raising cattle on his...
PLEASANT CITY, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County low-income health care patients receving assistance

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents struggling with low income and health issues are getting some assistance. County commissioners have donated $25,000 to Wheeling Health Right, which will continue to serve many people throughout Belmont County. Health Right is a branch organization of the United Way in Wheeling....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Varsity Loses to Newark Catholic Central, 0-3

NCC beat the Lady Cats 25-13, 25-10, and 25-9 Leading the Bobcats were Ryan Dunning with 4/4 serving, five kills, six digs, a block, and an assist; Kylie Taylor with 5/6 serving, a pair of kills, six digs, and an assist; Xylvia Francis with 7/8 serving with an ace, a kill, and three digs; Abby Mann with 6/7 serving with an ace, two kills, two digs, and a block; Kaitlyn Biddle with 3/3 serving, a kill, two digs, and 10 assists.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
Your Radio Place

Remains identified of WWII soldier from Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio – The Defense Department has announced the recovery of remains of Army Pfc. Worley Jacks, of Rutland, was wounded in a World War II battle and reported missing in action in 1945. Jacks’ unit was battling German forces near Lichtenberg, France, when he was wounded and...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Watch Morgan at Philo LIVE!

AVC Communications, along with Mid-East Career and Technology Center, bring you High School football action as the Philo Electrics are host to the Morgan Raiders!
PHILO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

