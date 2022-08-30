Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Your Radio Place
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine visited Zane State College Thursday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine was in Zanesville Thursday for a visit to Zane State College. The governor was there as part of an an effort to learn more about the college’s unique learning opportunities. DeWine reported that programs such as the Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program will give graduates a great opportunity.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
Your Radio Place
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
Your Radio Place
Ms. Susan J. “Susie” Mathia, 70 of Byesville
Susan “Susie” (Laskos) Mathia, 70, of Byesville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on September 1, 2022. Susie was born in Ravenna OH on September 9, 1951. Susie graduated from Rootstown High School and later Kent State University. She retired from Guernsey Industries after twenty years of service.
Your Radio Place
Bethesda to have fireworks show on Sunday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Village of Bethesda will have its fourth annual Fireworks Show on Sunday, September 4 at dusk. The fireworks will be set off at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center at North Main Street. The event will be near the water tower hill and will start around 9 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
Your Radio Place
Watch Meadowbrook at Cambridge LIVE!
Having an issue with the player above? Click HERE to watch the game instead!. AVC brings you an early season rivalry game between the home standing Cambridge Bobcats against their biggest rival, the Meadowbrook Colts! Broadcasting right here on YRPtv and LIVE on WILE, AVC Sports will have plenty of action for your viewing enjoyment this week in High School Football.
Your Radio Place
Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77 of Pleasant City
Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77, of Pleasant City, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2022) at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Omaha NE, son of the late Major Richard J. Danaher II and Mary Alaire (Secrest) Danaher. Richard retired from NCR and enjoyed raising cattle on his...
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Belmont County low-income health care patients receving assistance
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents struggling with low income and health issues are getting some assistance. County commissioners have donated $25,000 to Wheeling Health Right, which will continue to serve many people throughout Belmont County. Health Right is a branch organization of the United Way in Wheeling....
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Varsity Loses to Newark Catholic Central, 0-3
NCC beat the Lady Cats 25-13, 25-10, and 25-9 Leading the Bobcats were Ryan Dunning with 4/4 serving, five kills, six digs, a block, and an assist; Kylie Taylor with 5/6 serving, a pair of kills, six digs, and an assist; Xylvia Francis with 7/8 serving with an ace, a kill, and three digs; Abby Mann with 6/7 serving with an ace, two kills, two digs, and a block; Kaitlyn Biddle with 3/3 serving, a kill, two digs, and 10 assists.
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Your Radio Place
Remains identified of WWII soldier from Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio – The Defense Department has announced the recovery of remains of Army Pfc. Worley Jacks, of Rutland, was wounded in a World War II battle and reported missing in action in 1945. Jacks’ unit was battling German forces near Lichtenberg, France, when he was wounded and...
Your Radio Place
Watch Morgan at Philo LIVE!
AVC Communications, along with Mid-East Career and Technology Center, bring you High School football action as the Philo Electrics are host to the Morgan Raiders!
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
Ohio man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
Comments / 0