Washington, DC

NFL writer takes issue with Terry McLaurin’s omission from Top 100

For the 12th straight year, NFL’s player-voters constructed a highly controversial list of the league’s top 100 talents. For the third consecutive year, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin wasn’t voted in by his peers. The Commanders weren’t expect to have many debutants on the esteemed list, but...
NFL
