Read full article on original website
Related
Update: 57-year-old woman found safe in Cattaraugus County
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Amy Hill and Tucker have been found safe. The sheriff's office said Amy S Hill, 57, went missing from the Town of Randolph. She lives on Bowen Road and was last seen at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
chautauquatoday.com
Missing Randolph Woman Found Safe
A woman who had been missing from her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph since late Thursday afternoon has been located. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday morning that 57-year-old Amy Hill and her chocolate lab, Tucker, have been located and are now safe. The Sheriff's Office is expressing gratitude for all people in the search effort.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old dies, others injured after truck hits parked Jeep in Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 in the Town of Portville. Following investigation, it was determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. As a […]
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
One dead, two others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County
One man is dead and two teenagers are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County early Saturday on Route 417 in Portville, New York.
Police: Bicyclist dies in Lakewood hit-and-run
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Lakewood, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Irving man faces slew of charges after police pursuit
An Irving man is facing a slew of charges after a police pursuit late Sunday night that began on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover, and continued into the village of Silver Creek and town of Sheridan. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began when a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The Sheriff's Office says after an investigation, 19-year-old Donato Schade was located by deputies. He's been charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, speed over 55 mph, speed in zone, improper pass, failure to stop at a stop sign. Schade will face court appearances in both the Town of Hanover and Town of Sheridan.
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
nyspnews.com
Warsaw man arrested for DWI
On August 30, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Justin R. Bodine., 35, of Warsaw, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 78 in the town of Gainesville. During the interview, Bodine was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Bodine had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Warsaw, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Bodine was released with appearance tickets for the town of Gainesville court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WGRZ TV
Fatal car crash in Town of Portville leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
An overnight car accident on route 417 in Town of Portland leaves 2 women injured and one man dead. The investigation is still ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
wnynewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
chautauquatoday.com
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
erienewsnow.com
Man Convicted of Homicide by Vehicle in McKean County Crash
A jury convicted a man of homicide by vehicle in a McKean County crash, according to the district attorney. Daniel Oaks II was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle following the eight-day jury trial. The crash happened in Duke Center Sept. 8,...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports sharp rise in pistol permits
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a lot of applications for pistol permits before several new laws went into effect on Thursday. The department reports that it received about 1,000 applications in the last six weeks. Normally it issues about 1,000 to 1,200 permits a year. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office will be processing the applications in the order that they were received and noted that any pistol permit application received or postmarked September 1 or later, cannot be accepted.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
Comments / 0