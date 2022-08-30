An Irving man is facing a slew of charges after a police pursuit late Sunday night that began on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover, and continued into the village of Silver Creek and town of Sheridan. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began when a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The Sheriff's Office says after an investigation, 19-year-old Donato Schade was located by deputies. He's been charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, speed over 55 mph, speed in zone, improper pass, failure to stop at a stop sign. Schade will face court appearances in both the Town of Hanover and Town of Sheridan.

IRVING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO