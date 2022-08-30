ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

RANDOLPH, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Missing Randolph Woman Found Safe

A woman who had been missing from her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph since late Thursday afternoon has been located. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday morning that 57-year-old Amy Hill and her chocolate lab, Tucker, have been located and are now safe. The Sheriff's Office is expressing gratitude for all people in the search effort.
RANDOLPH, NY
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Irving man faces slew of charges after police pursuit

An Irving man is facing a slew of charges after a police pursuit late Sunday night that began on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover, and continued into the village of Silver Creek and town of Sheridan. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began when a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The Sheriff's Office says after an investigation, 19-year-old Donato Schade was located by deputies. He's been charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, speed over 55 mph, speed in zone, improper pass, failure to stop at a stop sign. Schade will face court appearances in both the Town of Hanover and Town of Sheridan.
IRVING, NY
nyspnews.com

Warsaw man arrested for DWI

On August 30, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Justin R. Bodine., 35, of Warsaw, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 78 in the town of Gainesville. During the interview, Bodine was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Bodine had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Warsaw, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Bodine was released with appearance tickets for the town of Gainesville court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WARSAW, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test

A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident

A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
RANDOLPH, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Convicted of Homicide by Vehicle in McKean County Crash

A jury convicted a man of homicide by vehicle in a McKean County crash, according to the district attorney. Daniel Oaks II was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle following the eight-day jury trial. The crash happened in Duke Center Sept. 8,...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports sharp rise in pistol permits

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a lot of applications for pistol permits before several new laws went into effect on Thursday. The department reports that it received about 1,000 applications in the last six weeks. Normally it issues about 1,000 to 1,200 permits a year. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office will be processing the applications in the order that they were received and noted that any pistol permit application received or postmarked September 1 or later, cannot be accepted.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY

