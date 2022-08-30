MADRID, New York (WWNY) - On August 28, 2022 Betty Lee (Goolden) Mattice passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Buffalo Regional Hospital. Betty was born in Canton, NY to the late Mervin and Grace Carr Goolden on March 8, 1945. At sixteen years old, Betty married the love of her life George L. Mattice on June 25, 1961, who passed away on June 5, 2009 just shy of their 50th anniversary. Newly married, they began farming on Pearson Road in Madrid, NY. They went on to have four children; Brenda Rexford married to Alan Rexford of Canton, Robert “Bobby” Mattice of Madrid, Kimberlee McClellan of Milton, VT and George “Michael” Mattice of Madrid who passed away on January 9, 2001 at only seventeen.

MADRID, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO