No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena
An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton diner has been seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. Bright orange signs are in the windows of L.E.A.’s Diner on North State Street. The signs read, “This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in...
Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
Gerald A. Storey, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Storey passed away Saturday, September 3rd at Samaritan Summit Village with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Loretta. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed...
Charles “Chuck” H. Reynolds, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” H. Reynolds, age 85, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 30, 2022 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. Chuck was born on April 28, 1937 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Clair W. and Ruth E. (House) Reynolds. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He worked as a carpenter at St. Joe for many years and then worked as a night watchman at Gouverneur Talc until he became disabled. A marriage to Sally Ann Hillis ended in divorce. Chuck married Bethany E. Scott on August 10, 1968 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. Bethany passed away on August 22, 2014.
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2004 for a look back at the MDA Labor Day Telethon. Watch the story by then reporter Chris Onorato on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. He...
Autos on the River returns to Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides. The village’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual Autos on the River Saturday afternoon. It’s a vintage and classic automobile show that brought out dozens of car enthusiasts to...
Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY. Born on October 23, 1932 at the Theresa Hosptial, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Pearl Lawrence and Elizabeth Reddick Pickert and a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School.
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
Jason P. Kennedy, 48, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Jason P. Kennedy, are deeply saddened by his unexpectedly passing, he just turned 48 years old. The family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, at 64 Andrews Street Massena, on Tuesday September 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Betty Lee (Goolden) Mattice, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - On August 28, 2022 Betty Lee (Goolden) Mattice passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Buffalo Regional Hospital. Betty was born in Canton, NY to the late Mervin and Grace Carr Goolden on March 8, 1945. At sixteen years old, Betty married the love of her life George L. Mattice on June 25, 1961, who passed away on June 5, 2009 just shy of their 50th anniversary. Newly married, they began farming on Pearson Road in Madrid, NY. They went on to have four children; Brenda Rexford married to Alan Rexford of Canton, Robert “Bobby” Mattice of Madrid, Kimberlee McClellan of Milton, VT and George “Michael” Mattice of Madrid who passed away on January 9, 2001 at only seventeen.
Josephine Leone, 106, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine Leone, 106, formerly of Duffy St., Watertown passed away Monday evening, August 29, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Her family wishes to thank the 2nd floor 1 staff for their outstanding care of their mother during her time at Summit. Josephine was born in...
Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several small animals came to the Jefferson County SPCA this week. They were part of a hoarding case in the Rochester area. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are rabbits, guinea pigs, spiny mice, and zebra finches. The main shelter on Water Street in Watertown...
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
