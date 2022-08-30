Read full article on original website
Dowell says run for reelection to City Council will be her last campaign
It's the beginning of yet another budget season for the Chicago City Council, which means Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has responsibilities in the Budget Committee that she chairs on top of her ward responsibilities. "I enjoy being the budget chair because it gives me a complete view of city government....
wciu.com
TROY LARAVIER - PRESIDENT, CHICAGO PRINCIPALS & ADMINISTRATORS ASSOC.
Host George Blaise is joined by Troy Laraviere, President of Chicago Principals & Administrators Association. The pair talk about the start of the school year and some of the issues principals are facing.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 09/1/22: Willie Wilson is pushing for more polling places
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
Chicago police work to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: top mayoral aide
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
evanstonroundtable.com
City condemns and evacuates Howard Street apartments, condition termed ‘deplorable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about where the dislocated tenants were placed after they evacuated. It seemed to come out of nowhere to some of the tenants. Yet, the conditions at 819-821 Howard St. in Evanston, did not become ‘deplorable’ overnight. The damage was the result of months of inaction.
nypressnews.com
Aldermanic exodus could have ramifications for future direction of city, expert says
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) on Tuesday became the latest longtime Chicago alderman to announce he would not be running for reelection. That means more than a fifth of the City Council is now either leaving or has already left mid-term. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana...
Paul Vallas plans to tackle CPD’s staffing crisis
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he would solve the Chicago Police Department’s staffing crisis if he’s elected in 2023. Vallas also reacts to the bus of undocumented immigrants sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what should be done with them. Follow […]
South Side Organizers Turn Up Pressure On City To Move Proposed High School, Build Public Housing
CITY HALL — Organizers are pushing harder to block a Near South Side high school from being built on a former public housing site, demanding the city move it to another location and fulfill a years-old pledge to restore low-income housing. Members from the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Kenwood-Oakland...
thecentersquare.com
Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way
At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
Mahalia Jackson Court unveiled in Chatham
CHICAGO — A community-centric public plaza honoring gospel singer, civil rights activist and Chatham transplant Mahalia Jackson was celebrated Friday with a grand opening ceremony. The launch event for the Mahalia Jackson Court at 1 E. 79th St. ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes a gospel performance, DJ set, and guest speakers […]
13 vehicles stolen last month from Dearborn Homes development, CPD community alert says
13 cars were stolen from the Dearborn Homes development in August, according to a CPD community alert.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Little student, big welcome
St. Symphorosa School must seem huge to a 4-year-old on her first day of school last week, but the warm welcome she and others received from preschool teacher Pauline Baisa and others made the day less daunting. The school at 6135 S. Austin is accepting last-minute registrations for the 2022-23 academic year and offers tuition assistance. For details, call (773) 585-6888. –Supplied photo.
The cop who would be mayor
Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
rtands.com
Final EIS for CTA Red Line Extension released
The Final EIS/ROD for the CTA Red Line Extension has been released. RT&S has filed several reports on the Chicago Transit Authority’s proposed Red Line extension. The agency is proposing to extend the Red Line from the existing terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street, a 5.6-mile extension. The...
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
Here Are 2 Labor Day Events In Pullman To Check Out Monday
PULLMAN — People looking for ways to celebrate Labor Day in Pullman can go to two local events. The Pullman National Monument and State Historic Site is hosting Labor Day Celebration 12-4 p.m. Monday at 610 E. 111th St. Park rangers will highlight how inclusivity has helped the Labor Movement with this year’s theme, “Building Solidarity through Diversity,” according to the National Park Service website.
