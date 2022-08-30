ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

WGN Radio

Paul Vallas plans to tackle CPD’s staffing crisis

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he would solve the Chicago Police Department’s staffing crisis if he’s elected in 2023. Vallas also reacts to the bus of undocumented immigrants sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what should be done with them. Follow […]
thecentersquare.com

Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
Hyde Park Herald

57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way

At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
WGN News

Mahalia Jackson Court unveiled in Chatham

CHICAGO — A community-centric public plaza honoring gospel singer, civil rights activist and Chatham transplant Mahalia Jackson was celebrated Friday with a grand opening ceremony. The launch event for the Mahalia Jackson Court at 1 E. 79th St. ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes a gospel performance, DJ set, and guest speakers […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Little student, big welcome

St. Symphorosa School must seem huge to a 4-year-old on her first day of school last week, but the warm welcome she and others received from preschool teacher Pauline Baisa and others made the day less daunting. The school at 6135 S. Austin is accepting last-minute registrations for the 2022-23 academic year and offers tuition assistance. For details, call (773) 585-6888. –Supplied photo.
CHICAGO READER

The cop who would be mayor

Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
rtands.com

Final EIS for CTA Red Line Extension released

The Final EIS/ROD for the CTA Red Line Extension has been released. RT&S has filed several reports on the Chicago Transit Authority’s proposed Red Line extension. The agency is proposing to extend the Red Line from the existing terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan to 130th Street, a 5.6-mile extension. The...
kanecountyconnects.com

RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'

The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
Block Club Chicago

Here Are 2 Labor Day Events In Pullman To Check Out Monday

PULLMAN — People looking for ways to celebrate Labor Day in Pullman can go to two local events. The Pullman National Monument and State Historic Site is hosting Labor Day Celebration 12-4 p.m. Monday at 610 E. 111th St. Park rangers will highlight how inclusivity has helped the Labor Movement with this year’s theme, “Building Solidarity through Diversity,” according to the National Park Service website.
CHICAGO, IL

