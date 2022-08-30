Read full article on original website
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has announced the pedestrian bridge leading to Texas Beach is now closed. A recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found that the bridge was structurally unsafe for public use. However, visitors can access the James River shore by taking the North Bank Trail...
Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
I-95 South clear in Chesterfield after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 68.7, just north of the Pocahontas Parkway exit. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are both currently closed.
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
Tropical Storm Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2022 season
The first of a rather unusually quiet storm season, Danielle's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged
Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.
Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
Over 60 roads and streets in Henrico will get speed limit changes
In the coming months, dozens of streets and roads around Henrico County will have their speed limits reduced.
Richmond Fire crew rescues lift operators at 7-Eleven
Two people were rescued from a mechanical lift in a gas station parking lot in South Richmond Thursday morning.
‘They can’t keep up with it’: City of Richmond fights back against graffiti as vandalism spikes
Richmond's Department of Public Works said there's a rise in graffiti across the city. Now, the city is enlisting help from a local business owner to clean it up.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Police: Person in car killed at Chesterfield apartments
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in a Chesterfield apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.
Former Lee statue site could be filled with colorful plants, small trees
In the design plan, drafted by the design firm VHB, the circle will be filled with small trees, ornamental grasses, perennials and shrubs. According to the plan, the city identified a need to have temporary planting in the circle until a permanent design is determined that reflects the character and history of the site.
Daytime traffic delays coming at White Stone Bridge in September-October
View of Robert O. Norris Bridge looking toward Middlesex CountyCourtesy of Tom Saunders, VDOT. Drivers crossing the White Stone Bridge, formally known as the Robert O. Norris Bridge, should prepare for delays in September.
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Chesterfield police investigating shooting that left one dead in car
Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the death of a person who was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.
Airport temporarily closes after police pursuit ends on runway
The airport was shut down for about an hour as police responded to the situation. At this time, the airport has been reopened.
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
