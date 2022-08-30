ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has announced the pedestrian bridge leading to Texas Beach is now closed. A recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found that the bridge was structurally unsafe for public use. However, visitors can access the James River shore by taking the North Bank Trail...
NBC12

Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
NBC12

Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
