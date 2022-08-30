Read full article on original website
Related
People
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to a cherished charity next week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to Europe next week, where they're set to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Prince Harry, 37, has been a patron of the organization that works to support seriously ill children and their families since 2007, and Meghan, 41, joined him at the annual awards in 2018 and 2019.
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus
It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering
Prince Charles officially opened The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway, honoring the monarch's historic 70-year reign, during the event Prince Charles made it a family affair as he stepped out to celebrate the spirit of the Scottish Highlands! Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, made an appearance on Saturday at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year, with his sister, Princess Anne. For the daytime outing, Prince Charles wore a green tartan kilt, which...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Spy-Themed Activity They're Doing with Their Kids
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned the foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies Kate Middleton and Prince William are solving some top secret puzzles...with the help of their kids! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, have authored a foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies, written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters. The intelligence, security and cyber agency of the U.K. is donating the book's advance and royalties to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Charles Names an Adorable Baby Gorilla! Find Out the Thoughtful Moniker
The Prince of Wales said he was "most touched" to participate in the Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony Prince Charles chose an inspiring name for an infant gorilla. The Prince of Wales, 73, was invited to christen a 4-month-old male gorilla by the Rwandan Development Board for the annual Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony on Friday. In a virtual address, Prince Charles said he was "most touched" to be tapped for the historic tradition and revealed the name. "The name I give him is Ubwuzuzanye, which means 'harmony,' since the restoration of...
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
Mariah Carey Doubles Down on Calling Meghan Markle a 'Diva' — in the Most 'Empowering' Way
Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle. In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.
Why Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Is Traveling to the U.S. Without Her Husband
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is heading stateside solo. The Dutch palace announced Wednesday that King Willem-Alexander won't be able to make the trip to the United States next week as he recovers from an illness. "His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will not participate in the working visit to California...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timothée Chalamet One-Ups Himself in a Backless Look at Venice Film Festival
The actor stepped out in a custom blood red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the premiere of the new film Bones and All on Friday Timothée Chalamet proved he is a fashion icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. On Friday, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. The bold look included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers. The Lady Bird star...
J Balvin Hugs and Poses for Selfie with Pope Francis During Entertainment Summit in the Vatican
"Latino Gang," J Balvin wrote in the caption of the pictures they took together on Thursday J Balvin is bonding with none of other than Pope Francis. As the Colombian singer, 37, attended the Vitae Summit over the weekend, he shared a hug and took selfies with the 85-year-old pontiff. On Instagram Thursday, the "La Canción" singer shared the selfies he took with the head of the Catholic Church, along with a gallery of photos and a video of the moment. In the caption, Balvin said they...
The Story Behind Brad Pitt's Luxury Label God's True Cashmere — and It's $1,640 Button-Down
Brad Pitt is a softy — when it comes to style. The 58-year-old actor recently opened up about his luxe fashion label, God's True Cashmere, in the September issue of Vogue, and gave a little insight as to some of his own recent fashion choices on the red carpet.
The Brands Behind the Practical Tote and Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Years Are Both on Sale
Along with the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, future Queen Consort, and mom of three, Kate Middleton has been crowned a worldwide style icon, too. Her elegant, timeless looks endlessly inspire us, and right now, two of her go-to brands are on sale. When she's not attending galas in gorgeous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seal and Daughter Leni, 18, Smile Together in Sweet Photo at US Open in New York City
Seal and Leni Klum are getting in some quality time together in New York City. The father-daughter duo attended the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, posing together in equally trendy outfits for a sweet photo. Leni kept it simple in an oversized black t-shirt and loose jeans with sneakers, while Seal wore a bucket hat, gray tee, white jeans and yellow sneakers.
People
314K+
Followers
50K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0