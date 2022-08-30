ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
People

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to a cherished charity next week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to Europe next week, where they're set to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Prince Harry, 37, has been a patron of the organization that works to support seriously ill children and their families since 2007, and Meghan, 41, joined him at the annual awards in 2018 and 2019.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus

It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering

Prince Charles officially opened The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway, honoring the monarch's historic 70-year reign, during the event Prince Charles made it a family affair as he stepped out to celebrate the spirit of the Scottish Highlands! Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, made an appearance on Saturday at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year, with his sister, Princess Anne. For the daytime outing, Prince Charles wore a green tartan kilt, which...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Spy-Themed Activity They're Doing with Their Kids

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned the foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies Kate Middleton and Prince William are solving some top secret puzzles...with the help of their kids! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, have authored a foreword for an upcoming children's book titled Puzzles for Spies, written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters. The intelligence, security and cyber agency of the U.K. is donating the book's advance and royalties to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihito
Person
Prince William
Person
Hirohito
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
People

Prince Charles Names an Adorable Baby Gorilla! Find Out the Thoughtful Moniker

The Prince of Wales said he was "most touched" to participate in the Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony Prince Charles chose an inspiring name for an infant gorilla. The Prince of Wales, 73, was invited to christen a 4-month-old male gorilla by the Rwandan Development Board for the annual Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony on Friday. In a virtual address, Prince Charles said he was "most touched" to be tapped for the historic tradition and revealed the name. "The name I give him is Ubwuzuzanye, which means 'harmony,' since the restoration of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Strapless Dress#Mini Dress#Bellville Sassoon#P O
People

Timothée Chalamet One-Ups Himself in a Backless Look at Venice Film Festival

The actor stepped out in a custom blood red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the premiere of the new film Bones and All on Friday Timothée Chalamet proved he is a fashion icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. On Friday, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. The bold look included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers. The Lady Bird star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

J Balvin Hugs and Poses for Selfie with Pope Francis During Entertainment Summit in the Vatican

"Latino Gang," J Balvin wrote in the caption of the pictures they took together on Thursday J Balvin is bonding with none of other than Pope Francis. As the Colombian singer, 37, attended the Vitae Summit over the weekend, he shared a hug and took selfies with the 85-year-old pontiff. On Instagram Thursday, the "La Canción" singer shared the selfies he took with the head of the Catholic Church, along with a gallery of photos and a video of the moment. In the caption, Balvin said they...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Thailand
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

People

314K+
Followers
50K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy