kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
2news.com
In Italia Men’s Wear Hosts Men’s “Suit Drive” for Step 1
In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause. Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
2news.com
Algae In Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is urging causing around Virginia Lake as Algae Blooms don’t seem to be going away until it cools down. The Virginia Lake algae bloom is unrelated to recent area botulism outbreaks that have been suspected by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
2news.com
Geothermal Conference Held in Reno
It's a resource that industry experts hope to tap into more in the coming years. Right now, most geothermal power plants are in the western United States and Hawaii.
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
2news.com
People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
2news.com
Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race
For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
2news.com
Reno Stumbles in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
The Reno Aces (70-57) reached within three late but could not bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-64) Friday night in front of 5,908 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver...
2news.com
Strong 2nd half leads Wolf Pack Football to home-opening win
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday. Sanders' touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada (2-0) cruised to another win after...
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
2news.com
Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour makes stop in Reno
Wreaths Across America (WAA) had its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) in Reno this weekend honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced For Conducting Million Dollar Retail Theft Organization
44-year-old Gennaro Canta paid drug users to steal merchandise from retail stores in Nevada and California. Gennaro Canta (44) pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
Man listed in Nevada’s ‘Black Book’ busted on the Strip
Metro Police arrested a member of Nevada’s “Black Book” after he fled security at the Paris Hotel & Casino late Monday night, according to a release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School
Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
