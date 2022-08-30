ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

In Italia Men’s Wear Hosts Men’s “Suit Drive” for Step 1

In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause. Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Algae In Virginia Lake

The City of Reno is urging causing around Virginia Lake as Algae Blooms don’t seem to be going away until it cools down. The Virginia Lake algae bloom is unrelated to recent area botulism outbreaks that have been suspected by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City

PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Nevada#Birds#Education#College#The Reno City Council
2news.com

Geothermal Conference Held in Reno

It's a resource that industry experts hope to tap into more in the coming years. Right now, most geothermal power plants are in the western United States and Hawaii.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
HENDERSON, NV
2news.com

People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake

The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Stumbles in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas

The Reno Aces (70-57) reached within three late but could not bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-64) Friday night in front of 5,908 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Strong 2nd half leads Wolf Pack Football to home-opening win

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday. Sanders' touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada (2-0) cruised to another win after...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour makes stop in Reno

Wreaths Across America (WAA) had its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) in Reno this weekend honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
RENO, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School

Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy