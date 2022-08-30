Read full article on original website
King Viserys' Death Is Inevitable — but How Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon?'
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. From the very beginning, it has been clear that the primary source of conflict in House of the Dragon is who is going to succeed King Viserys Targaryen on the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra would be the...
'House of Hammer' Tells a Story of Generational Trauma Which Might Reach Armie Hammer's Kids
House of Hammer, a Discovery Plus docuseries about Armie Hammer and the family who came before him, promises to reveal to the world terrifying secrets about their sordid beginnings. "If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are at the top of the totem pole," says Hammer's aunt Casey in the series' trailer.
Armie Hammer's Relationship History: A Look Back at His Exes
Within the past year, Armie Hammer has stirred up quite a lot of attention after a number of women have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. The new Discovery Plus docuseries House of Hammer dives into these allegations as well as explores the Hammer family's history. Article continues below...
'Hogwarts Legacy' Will Take Place Long Before the Events of 'Harry Potter'
Despite its constant controversy, Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most anticipated games coming out within the next year. Though the game's developers have promised that controversial author J.K. Rowling has not contributed to the contents of the game, many players are still planning to boycott the title so as not to further financially benefit Rowling or support the game's harmful stereotypes.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'The Whale' Is Not to Miss
Director Darren Aronofsky's latest film to premiere at the Venice Film Festival is The Whale, adapted from the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film has been generating press in part thanks to its two stars: actor Brendan Fraser, out of retirement and a potential Oscar nominee, and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Creator Miguel Sapochnik Is Stepping Down After Season 1
Scores of Game of Thrones fans, still hurt by the botched final season, watched the HBO series premiere of the prequel series House of the Dragon with a wary eye, not eager to be hurt again by unmatched expectations. However, there was a different team of showrunners behind House of...
We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger
Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode. Ingrid's best friend...
Shia LaBeouf Says He and Mia Goth Are "Journeying Toward a Healthy Family"
Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have kept their relationship (mostly) out of the public eye — until now. Shia has recently opened up to several sources, including pal Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones, about his personal life. Article continues below advertisement. Although Shia and Mia are married and...
Who Is Mischa Barton Dating? Plus: A Look at the 'OC' Alum's Relationship History
One of the earliest roles people remember actress Mischa Barton from is The OC. The teen show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, paved the way for many other dramas to follow. More recently, Mischa appeared on the reality show The Hills: New Beginnings. And these days, she's keeping busy with almost half a million followers on Instagram.
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)
Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Wrote a Book About the Abuse in Her Family
In 2021, actor Armie Hammer went from Hollywood heartthrob to alleged abuser practically overnight. Victims not only came forward with stories of sexual abuse, but harrowing accounts of cannibalism and sadism. The Discovery Plus series House of Hammer, which is out on September 2, dives into these allegations as well...
Armie Hammer's Only Sibling Prefers to Stay out of the Spotlight
Disgraced actor Armie Hammer's enormous family legacy is discussed at length in the Discovery Plus documentary House of Hammer. As much as the public knows about his father, grandfather, and even great-grandfather, not much is known about Armie's immediate family. Does Armie Hammer have any siblings? And if so, who are they?
Is Peacock's Mystery Series 'The Resort' Getting a Spinoff? The Creator Weighs in
What's a relaxing resort vacation without a wild mystery to interrupt the lounging on pool floats, gorging on sophisticated food, and sipping on alcoholic beverages adorned with little umbrellas? In Peacock's The Resort, a couple less than excited to celebrate their 10th anniversary embarks on a restful getaway to a resort in Yucatán. "An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatán’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries," the synopsis reads.
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
The [SPOILER] in 'She-Hulk' Points to the Entrance of a Major MCU Villain
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It wouldn’t be a Hulk project without some wreckage, so it’s only natural that the MCU introduced us to the Wrecking Crew in She-Hulk’s third episode. Basically, when human Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is walking home, she encounters a sketchy group of men … sound familiar, ladies? Luckily for Jen, she can turn into She-Hulk and kick their butts.
What Does "FFR" Mean on TikTok? It Correlates to Lyrics of a Popular Song
Ah, TikTok. It's a place where feta cheese can be a godly trend one day, and pink-hued dipping sauce can be the source of all evil the next. The short-form app is a land where trendy songs like Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" go viral, and bizarre acronyms find their way into hashtags. Keeping up to date with all the viral madness (do you know what "ate" means on the popular app?) is vital for navigating TikTok, as well as gaining followers.
'The Rings of Power' Is the Most Expensive Television Show Ever Made
This is the summer of bringing fantasy back. After House of the Dragon premiered to high approval ratings on HBO, another long-awaited prequel is finally here: The Rings of Power. Unlike many other high-profile fantasy series, The Rings of Power lives on Prime Video. Article continues below advertisement. The Lord...
Is 'Fakes' on Netflix Actually Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series Fakes on Netflix. Eighteen-year-old best friends Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) build a fake ID empire with incredible ease in the new Netflix series Fakes. However, crime really doesn't pay, and our two heroines quickly learn that the hard way.
