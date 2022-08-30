ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hogwarts Legacy' Will Take Place Long Before the Events of 'Harry Potter'

Despite its constant controversy, Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most anticipated games coming out within the next year. Though the game's developers have promised that controversial author J.K. Rowling has not contributed to the contents of the game, many players are still planning to boycott the title so as not to further financially benefit Rowling or support the game's harmful stereotypes.
Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'The Whale' Is Not to Miss

Director Darren Aronofsky's latest film to premiere at the Venice Film Festival is The Whale, adapted from the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film has been generating press in part thanks to its two stars: actor Brendan Fraser, out of retirement and a potential Oscar nominee, and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.
MOVIES
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
RELIGION
Armie Hammer's Only Sibling Prefers to Stay out of the Spotlight

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer's enormous family legacy is discussed at length in the Discovery Plus documentary House of Hammer. As much as the public knows about his father, grandfather, and even great-grandfather, not much is known about Armie's immediate family. Does Armie Hammer have any siblings? And if so, who are they?
CELEBRITIES
Is Peacock's Mystery Series 'The Resort' Getting a Spinoff? The Creator Weighs in

What's a relaxing resort vacation without a wild mystery to interrupt the lounging on pool floats, gorging on sophisticated food, and sipping on alcoholic beverages adorned with little umbrellas? In Peacock's The Resort, a couple less than excited to celebrate their 10th anniversary embarks on a restful getaway to a resort in Yucatán. "An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatán’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries," the synopsis reads.
TV SERIES
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
TV SERIES
The [SPOILER] in 'She-Hulk' Points to the Entrance of a Major MCU Villain

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It wouldn’t be a Hulk project without some wreckage, so it’s only natural that the MCU introduced us to the Wrecking Crew in She-Hulk’s third episode. Basically, when human Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is walking home, she encounters a sketchy group of men … sound familiar, ladies? Luckily for Jen, she can turn into She-Hulk and kick their butts.
TV SERIES
What Does "FFR" Mean on TikTok? It Correlates to Lyrics of a Popular Song

Ah, TikTok. It's a place where feta cheese can be a godly trend one day, and pink-hued dipping sauce can be the source of all evil the next. The short-form app is a land where trendy songs like Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" go viral, and bizarre acronyms find their way into hashtags. Keeping up to date with all the viral madness (do you know what "ate" means on the popular app?) is vital for navigating TikTok, as well as gaining followers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
