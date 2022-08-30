Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe County Sheriff asks for help identifying serial thief
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in multiple crimes in the western part of the county.
Comments / 0