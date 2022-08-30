ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Footwear News

Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
AFP

Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
People

Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
Serena Williams
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Daily Mail

Serena and Venus Williams are KNOCKED OUT of the US Open doubles in the first round after straight-sets loss to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in what is set to be their last ever match together

There will be no farewell Grand Slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round of the US Open. The sisters decided to give it one last whirl four years after their last Slam appearance together and six years on from the most recent of their 14 titles.
People

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center. While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket. The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating...
People

Michelob Ultra Debuts Limited-Edition Serena Williams Cans After Her Final Singles Match

Serena Williams, who said she would be "evolving away from tennis" after the US Open, played her final singles match at the tournament on Friday Michelob Ultra is celebrating Serena Williams' storied career. Following her final singles match at the US Open on Friday, the beer company announced that it will release 100 limited-edition packs of 24 cans in honor of the 40-year-old tennis icon. The packs include one can commemorating each major title in Williams' tennis career, and a final one paying homage to her wins off the...
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
