OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAY3r_0hbGkKgV00

Central defender signs new long-term deal before securing loan move to Bundesliga.

Last week Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to admit he had misjudged the need to bring a midfielder to the club before the summer transfer window closes and speculation has been rife ever since as to who the Merseyside club could be targetting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJJ8k_0hbGkKgV00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Whilst the news has been dominated by possible incomings before Thursday's deadline, the focus on Tuesday was very much on ensuring the long-term retention of one of the club's talented youngsters.

New Contract

After impressing during an 18-month loan spell at Preston North End, Liverpool have rewarded defender Sepp van den Berg with a new long-term contract that was announced via their official channels.

The Dutch under-21 international has been a substitute for all four of Liverpool's Premier League matches so far this season giving Klopp cover in the centre of defence and at right-back during the club's injury crisis.

Schalke Loan Move

Now that Calvin Ramsay and Joel Matip have returned to first-team training, Klopp has authorised a loan move for the defender to Bundesliga club Schalke for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to continue his development.

LFCTR Verdict

This news seems to represent the best interests of all parties. The player will get valuable experience in one of Europe's top five leagues and Liverpool have protected their investment with Van den Berg now tied down to a new long-term contract.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Sports
