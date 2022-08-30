See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for the Golf Magazine.
The popular magazine recently unveiled its Top 100 Courses in the United States list, which this year is divided into the four regions: Northeast, Southeast, Heartland, and West.
Designed by Hugh Irvine Wilson in 1921, the Montgomery County course came in fifth place for the Northeast thanks in part to its challenging nature.
Read more about the best golf courses at the Golf Magazine by clicking here.
