ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Miami Heat Star Tim Hardaway Once Again Apologizes For Anti-Gay Comments

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrYhU_0hbGkCch00

Hardaway is set to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame next month

In September, former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame.

It took Hardaway so long to gain the achievement mostly because of his anti-gay comments in 2007. Hardaway has since apologized on several occasions and did once again during a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle .

“I grew up in a church, and that’s the way churches were — they instilled in you that (homosexuality) wasn’t the way you should be,” Hardaway said in the interview. “I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone. I never tried to talk bad about them or do hateful stuff. It was just my upbringing in church. But I’ll tell you this: It was so wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching. What I said was just hurtful.”

Hardaway made the comments during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show .

“Well, you know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known,” Hardaway said back then. “I don’t like gay people. I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic. I don’t like it. It shouldn’t be in the world…or in the United States.”

The full article can be read here .

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 10

frank
4d ago

I thought we had free speech in in this country. If you don’t agree with it you should be able to say so and not suffer any repercussions but, in this country that only works for the left.

Reply(3)
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Heat Nation

Shaquille O’Neal squashed beef with Alonzo Mourning by apologizing for being hypocrite before they were Miami Heat teammates

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed how he and Alonzo Mourning ended their beef during O’Neal’s Miami Heat tenure. “I had beef with Alonzo Mourning,” O’Neal said. “And then when he came to the Miami Heat, I had to sit him down and apologize. I said, ‘You know what Alonzo, I was a hypocrite. I never knew you was this great.’ Alonzo Mourning is a great dude.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Tim Hardaway
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington

When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Homosexuality#Nba#Racism#Celtics
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
FanSided

NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard

Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
BOSTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV

This is the documentary we need. If you don’t remember, exactly a year ago a high school called Bishop Sycamore out of Columbus, Ohio, squared off against the mighty IMG Academy on national television. ESPN producers and announcers were told that Bishop Sycamore was a prep school for aspiring college football players, and claimed they had a number of players receiving division one offers and looks. However, Bishop Sycamore lied about the whole thing. In fact, Bishop Sycamore wasn’t even […] The post HBO Is Making A Documentary About Bishop Sycamore, The Fake High School That Duped ESPN Into Letting Them Play Football On Live TV first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLUMBUS, OH
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
813
Followers
804
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy