Digital Trends
Should you buy the iPhone 13 now or wait for the iPhone 14? Don’t make this mistake
As Apple prepares to launch a new iPhone 14 at its Far Out event on September 7, there’s the annual question of whether one should buy the iPhone 13 now, or wait for the iPhone 14 to drop. After all, if all iPhones are the same, then it’s six of one and a half dozen of the other. Apple’s older iPhones also have a reputation of remaining very usable for years on end, and the iPhone 13 has proven a spectacular device even a year after launch.
CNET
22 iPhone Settings You Need to Change Right Now
No matter how long you've had your iPhone, there are always settings to explore that can make it work better for you. Maybe you're looking to declutter your home screen or you want to conserve a little more battery throughout your day. Although some settings are straightforward, others are hidden deep with your iPhone, so you need to know where to look.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple event.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
Apple stock has gained impressively since its stock split two years ago, and it could fly higher in the long run. Nvidia is not in great shape right now, but investors shouldn't forget the massive catalysts it is sitting on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Alphabet continues to tirelessly innovate across all aspects of its business, even in the face of powerful competition. Shopify is struggling with the broader economic environment right now, but it's set up to win over the long run. One of Tesla's largest competitors called the company a joke in 2015,...
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
