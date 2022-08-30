ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meridian Bank Among the Top Workplaces 2022 in Philadelphia/Delaware Region

 4 days ago

Image via Meridian Bank.

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized Meridian Bank as a Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplace. 

The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others. 

This year, the Philadelphia Inquirer has recognized 178 companies and organizations in Philadelphia/Delaware Valley as the top workplaces in three categories: Small Companies (50-149 employees), Medium Companies (150-499), and Large Companies (500+). 

Out of all of these, Meridian Bank, which is headquartered in Malvern, landed at the No.1 spot for medium-size companies. The bank currently has around 410 employees and more than 20 offices throughout the region and even one as far afield as Florida. 

It offers a full range of banking services and specializes in commercial and industrial lending as well as commercial and residential loans. Its also offers equipment financing which is done through Meridian Equipment Finance and provides wealth management advice and services through Meridian Wealth Management Solutions. 

