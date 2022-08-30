Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at quarterback for Texas and the Longhorns rolled over Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 Saturday night in the season-opener for both programs. The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Texas next week hosts No. 1 Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2020. Ewers was one of the top recruits in the country out of high school near Dallas but skipped his senior season and enrolled at Ohio State. He was buried on the Buckeyes’ depth chart and took just two snaps last season before transferring. He won the starting job over Hudson Card, who was the Texas starter to open the 2021 season. Ewers said he was surprisingly calm in his first college start.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO