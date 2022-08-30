ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

9-3-8-3, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, three, eight, three; FIREBALL: three)

