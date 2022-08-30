Effective: 2022-09-03 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 00:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Texas, including the following counties, La Salle, McMullen and Webb. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 539 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laredo, Encinal, Callaghan, Botines, Unitec Industrial Park, Fort Ewell Site, Orvil, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo, Ranchos Penitas West and Columbia Bridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO